Ntambaazi gets royal recognition for efforts

Wilson Ntambaazi of Mbiriizi Town in Lwengo District was selected by the organising committee in charge of the Kabaka’s Emmwanyi Telimba Project in the district as one of the best coffee farmers.

He is among the few farmers that the Katikkiro, Charles Peter Mayiga, visited last week. “We have very many successful coffee farmers in the district but the Katikkiro cannot visit all of them in one day,” said Lubega Bazoonona, Coordinator of the Katikkiro’s visit. “So we have had to select just a few of them and Ntambaazi is one of those selected.”

Mixed farmer

Ntambaazi who is a beans and maize trader, is also a prominent farmer of coffee, bananas, and eucalyptus trees, owning large pieces of land in different villages in Lwengo and Sembabule districts.

“I picked my farming skills from my late father, Yokana Muwawu, who was also a farmer at Kasserutwe Village, Lwengo Sub-county where I was born,” narrates 53-year-old Ntambaazi. He said back then there was not much money earned from coffee although many farmers maintained coffee gardens. When he married at 19, his father allocated to him a piece of land and he put a lot of effort in food production, mainly growing bananas, beans, and maize.

How he started

“I wanted to be sure that I had enough food in my home so that even if I was away for days my wife and children would not starve,” he told Seeds of Gold. He would however sell some of the food crops that he produced such as bananas, maize and beans. It was around that time that, with the money earned from the sale of his crops, he started buying ripe coffee from farmers in his village, drying it and selling it to other coffee traders and earning some profit. That is how he eventually became a prominent trader in beans and maize and relocated to Mbiriizi Town as a young man.

Ntambaazi shows Katikiro Mayiga around his plantation.

Inspiration

“However even after becoming a trader, I realised that it is important to engage in an activity such as farming that would keep me financially strong in case something went wrong with trading,” Ntambaazi says. He therefore, took to buying land and planting coffee, bananas, and eucalyptus trees. Most of his coffee plantations are intercropped with bananas. He owns some seven acres of land at Kinywamazzi, Ntete, in Sembabule District, where he grows coffee.

He also owns seven acres of coffee and bananas at Mayira in Mbiriizi Rural Sub-county, Lwengo District. He has a flourishing coffee and banana plantation of some five acres at Kabona near Misenyi in Ndagwe Sub-county, Lwengo District. He also owns 15 acres right behind Lwengo District Headquarters where he hopes to plant coffee. “I have dug up two water dams in the valley nearby for irrigation in case the rains fail, and preparations are in high gear,” he says.

Coffee plantation

Ntambaazi is also the owner of 20 acres of land at Kasserutwe, which is his birthplace and where he grows coffee and eucalyptus trees. “It is in Kasserutwe where I want to build my rural home, right at the spot where the Katikkiro planted a tree when he visited me early this week,” he revealed.

In addition he has a plan to do fish farming in the nearby swamp. He also intends to reduce the size of the eucalyptus forest in order to plant more coffee.

What makes him tick?

One of his successful tricks is irrigation. He has a water pump powered by a diesel engine which he uses to draw water into large plastic containers loaded on his personal truck. The truck is then driven to ,all his plantations where irrigation is done using watering cans. In Kasserutwe, however, Ntambaazi intends to set up a big water tank in the middle of the coffee plantation into which he will be pumping water which will flow through pipes into the different galleys in the entire farm.

Harvests

So far he harvests about 12 tonnes of FAQ (kase) coffee annually, but his aim is to harvest a minimum of 20 tonnes. “Right now one kilogramme of FAQ coffee costs Shs7,200. If I harvest 20,000 kilogrammes of FAQ coffee I could earn well near Shs144m. It is the reason I am telling you that in the future I want to earn a minimum of Shs150m from just coffee alone. I want to drive a large car such as those driven by ministers,” he says. Ntambaazi currently drives a Premio car which he recently bought at Shs30m.

Ntambaazi uses irrigation during drought to maintain his coffee.

He has also bought land for his wife, Ruth Nakafeero, whom he describes as very hardworking. She too grows coffee and maize on the land. So far three of their eight children have completed their education at Makerere University. Others are pursuing certificates in nursing science at Rakai School of Nursing and the youngest are still attending primary school.

Hosts Katikkiro

He was extremely pleased to recently host the Katikkiro, Charles Peter Mayiga. “We greatly appreciate your noble effort, Owekitiibwa Katikkiro, to call upon us to plant more coffee,” he told Mayiga. “Coffee growing has uplifted my family financially and I appeal to everyone gathered here at today’s function to grow coffee.” He however suggested to the Katikkiro that there ought to be coffee nursery beds set up by the Kabaka’s government to ensure that farmers have good quality planting materials.

The Katikkiro commended him for his devotion to coffee. “No well-paying job is easy to accomplish,” he said. “And anyone going into coffee production must prepare to work really hard. Just imagine your colleague here Ntambaazi using his truck to carry water to every coffee tree in all his different plantations during this long and severe drought. It takes a lot of determination and hard work. I would have urged you to go home right now and plant coffee but I have just remembered that I still want you to come to my coffee campaign rally in Mbiriizi Town this afternoon. But, anyway, plant tomorrow. Plant coffee and everything else will take care of itself. Musimbe emwanyi, musilike,” Mayiga urged.

Ntambaazi’s story is a clear demonstration that there is a lot of money that can be tapped from farming; given that coffee growing is only one of his many economic activities. He has income from other sources such as tree farming, maize farming, bean farming, and banana farming.

Key fact

