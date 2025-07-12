Ntungamo’s coffee industry charts new path

Uganda’s coffee farmers are weathering one of the harshest downturns in recent memory. Over the past few weeks, the price of coffee cherries has plummeted, falling from a peak of Shs15,000 per kilogramme to as low as Shs6,000. For smallholder farmers who rely on coffee as their primary source of income, this steep decline has been devastating.

Where they once saw promise and prosperity, many now face the reality of working at a loss. Just two years ago, things were different. A surge in prices to Shs16,000 per kilogramme had ignited hope across Uganda’s coffee belt. Farmers spoke of expansion, investments in better seedlings, and dreams of financial stability.

That optimism has quickly faded, replaced by uncertainty and frustration as market forces turn against them. Yet, in the hills of Rwashamaire in Ntungamo District, a bold initiative is taking root—one that could shift the tide for Uganda’s coffee sector.

The Inspire Africa Coffee Park, a massive 60-acre complex led by entrepreneur Nelson Tugume and supported by the Coffee Investment Consortium Uganda (CICU), promises to redefine the country’s coffee economy. Unlike traditional models that focus on exporting unprocessed beans, this facility is designed to handle the entire value chain—from raw cherry to premium roasted and packaged coffee products.

Better prices at farm gate

Tugume, speaking in an exclusive interview with Seeds of Gold, announced that starting July 22, Inspire Africa will purchase coffee directly from farmers at Shs12,000 per kilogramme—double the current market rate. This is not merely a business decision; it’s a calculated intervention aimed at stabilising incomes and restoring confidence among growers, who have been battered by low prices and middlemen exploitation.

“At Inspire Africa, we mean business,” Tugume said. “We are going to buy the coffee from farmers at a better price than what is currently on the market.” This offer, arriving at a time when many farmers are debating whether to harvest or abandon their crops, could not be more timely. At the current market price, many stand to lose money by picking and transporting their cherries. An increase to Shs12,000 offers a lifeline—enough to cover input costs, support families, and potentially reinvest in future harvests.

Cutting out the middlemen

In addition to offering better prices, the facility is eliminating the role of brokers and middlemen, who traditionally absorb a significant share of profits. Farmers will deliver their harvests directly to Inspire Africa’s collection centres, ensuring faster payment and improved transparency. For communities accustomed to delays and underpayments, this could bring a much-needed sense of reliability. Beyond pricing, Inspire Africa’s ambitions extend into transforming the coffee sector through local processing. Instead of exporting raw beans that fetch low prices on the international markets, the park will handle grading, pulping, roasting, and packaging on-site in Ntungamo.

The goal is to retain value within the country and generate products that appeal to both domestic and global consumers. The facility plans to produce instant coffee, specialty blends, and a range of coffee-derived products, including cosmetics and health drinks. By aligning with global certification standards and developing strong branding, Inspire Africa aims to elevate Ugandan coffee to new heights on the international market. This integrated model not only improves farmer earnings but also stimulates job creation across the value chain—from processors and quality controllers to marketers and logistics providers. “A country like Germany, which does not even grow coffee, earns millions from it. Meanwhile, Uganda, one of the world’s top producers, gains very little,” Tugume said. “We need to stop exporting unprocessed coffee. Adding value here at home is the only way to earn more from our own crop,” he added.

Exploring agro-tourism

Adding another layer of innovation, the coffee park is also exploring agro-tourism. Plans are underway to open the site to visitors, offering guided tours of the processing plant, interactive coffee tastings, and even educational experiences for students and aspiring agripreneurs.

This diversification is expected to create additional income streams for the community and establish Ntungamo as a destination on Uganda’s tourism map. The Inspire Africa model resonates with the national agenda championed by President Museveni, who has long called for an end to the export of unprocessed agricultural commodities. The President has emphasised the need for value addition as a cornerstone of economic transformation, urging investors to keep wealth within Uganda’s borders.

The Rwashamaire project aligns perfectly with that vision, offering a practical example of how rural industrialisation can empower communities and stimulate broader development. For many farmers, the initiative has rekindled cautious optimism. Joseph Nandinda a grower in Ntungamo, who cultivates two acres of coffee, shared how the recent price drop had nearly forced him out of production. Last year, he earned about Shs800,000 during peak months. At current prices, that figure would be cut in half—barely enough to cover labour and transport. But with Inspire Africa’s proposed rate, he sees the possibility of not just survival, but growth. “If this new price is real and consistent, my family can finally afford to buy seeds and fertiliser instead of relying on neighbours,” he said.

“It could be the turning point.” The broader implications of this model are already gaining attention across the country. Regions such as Kapchorwa, Mitooma, and Rwenzori—areas known for their coffee potential—are exploring the replication of similar processing parks. These regions are studying Ntungamo’s approach closely, with hopes of establishing locally driven, value-added production centres of their own. In order to succeed, however, Inspire Africa must scale effectively. It will need to ramp up processing capacity, build strong relationships with farmer cooperatives, and maintain rigorous quality standards.

President Museveni (second left) examines coffee products at Inspire Africa Group Industrial Park in Rwashamire, Ntungamo District, on May 21, 2024. To his right is Mr. Nelson Tugume, the executive director of Inspire Africa Group. PHOTO/FELIX AINEBYOONA.

International certification and buyer contracts will be critical in sustaining premium prices. Moreover, the system must ensure farmers are paid promptly and that supply chains remain efficient from field to factory. The first collection centres are set to open in the coming weeks, with farmers expected to begin deliveries at the Shs12,000 rate by late July. Payment will be made immediately or within 24 hours—an important shift from the long delays that have historically plagued the industry.

High stakes

The stakes are high. If successful, Inspire Africa could fundamentally alter how Uganda engages with one of its most important exports. It could help anchor the coffee value chain in rural districts rather than foreign ports, create new employment opportunities, and showcase how innovation and investment can reverse rural poverty. As July 22 approaches, the mood in Ntungamo is one of cautious anticipation. Coffee farmers, who have endured the rollercoaster of global prices and exploitative middlemen are watching closely. If Inspire Africa delivers on its promise, it could prove that with the right partnerships and strategic thinking, Uganda doesn’t need to be just a supplier of raw materials. It can be a producer of premium products, brewed with pride from the heart of Ankole.

In the end, what is being cultivated in Rwashamaire is more than just coffee—it is the promise of a fairer, more sustainable future for Uganda’s farmers.

Jobs and prosperity

With 450 employees already on-site and plans for exponential growth, the factory is generating meaningful, lasting jobs for local communities. On the entire value chain, more than 5,000 indirect jobs are expected—mechanics, coop workers, logistics staff, even tour guides—to support everything from processing to agro-tourism.

MAAIF weighs in on coffee prices

Dr Gerald Kyalo, the Commissioner for Coffee Development at the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry, and Fisheries (MAAIF), explains that coffee prices globally are pegged to a benchmark known as the C-price. This is the standard trading price for green Arabica coffee—processed but not yet roasted—on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) in New York, US. “All coffees, regardless of their origin, are treated as a single raw material on the global market,” Dr Kyalo says. Even specialty coffees typically use the C-price as a baseline, with added premiums for quality and traceability.

Coffee is one of just three commodities—alongside oil and gold—actively traded in the futures market, where prices shift by the minute based on projected supply and demand. As an agricultural product, coffee is especially sensitive to environmental factors such as drought, rainfall, and temperature fluctuations, all of which impact harvest quality and yield. A recent bumper harvest by leading producers Brazil and Vietnam triggered a nearly 50 percent drop in global coffee prices—deeply affecting Ugandan farmers and exporters, who had heavily invested in what’s often called “green gold.” “As far as pricing goes, it’s determined by the global market and prevailing circumstances,” Dr Kyalo notes. “It’s beyond any one country’s control.”