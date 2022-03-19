Nyakaana’s one-acre farming model that is paying off

In 2008, it was announced that President Museveni was going to visit Kabarole District. One of the activities planned for this visit was to interacting with farmers in one of the poorest villages at the time, Rwengaju, to see how they were surviving.

Inspiration

At the time, Richard Nyakaana was a youth councillor. He mobilised friends to go and listen to what the President had to say.

On May 16, 2008, the President showed up at Kikyuna Trading Centre, four kilometres from Nyakaana’s home village. The women sold their produce to Bwengonzi market and earned Shs15,000 each, from a basket per farming season.

The farmer has also planted some cabbage and bananas. PHOTO/EDGAR R BATTE

The President, after calculations, told the gathering that they could comfortably earn Shs20m and more in income and expenditure per year on a four-care model in their agricultural endeavours.

On a flip chat with markers, he showed them the possibilities if one planted one acre of coffee, another of fruits, another of pasture with zero grazing of dairy cattle and another for food crops for food security.

Turning point for Nyakaana

Nyakaana, like many young people, started scratching heads on where and how to start. On the face of it, there was money to be made, and as such, sources of livelihoods could improve.

In Nyakaana’s village, only the rich can own land in acres. On average, each wealthy person owns four acres. The average local resident is a smallholder. And Nyakaana is one of them. He owns only one acre of land.

How Nyakaana started

A week after the rally, Nyakaana met with 17 friends and they decided to start a saving and credit scheme, each contributing Shs5,000 per month. They started the Sacco in August 2008.

By 2009, the membership had grown to 25 and the stake had increased to Shs10,000 and Shs20,000.

In September that year, Nyakaana requisitioned for a loan to start farming on one acre with an interest in poultry and zero grazing.

“I could not manage to go into coffee plantation or maize and Irish. My land was small. I prepared a proposal to start a poultry project. I had already acquired 25 local birds with my daily savings,” he recalls.

Capital

He requested for a loan of Shs3m as start-up capital. He had to convince the members because the Sacco treasury had a total of Shs3.5m. He procured 200 birds, bought feeds, and set up a structure of mud and wattle.

The project took off and the birds increased to 500, 1,000, 2,000 and they are currently 7,000.

They are three stages: The chic stage with about 1,000 birds, the grower stage with about 2,000 birds and the 4,000 layers.

The layers give the farmer 150 trays of eggs, each at Shs9,000 at farm gate. That translates into Shs1.35m daily.

Profit

“We get 15 percent profit from the gross income. We have the market because we supply a bakery, supermarkets in Fort Portal, the ‘rolex’ (a snack made of fried eggs, chapatti with onions, cabbage and tomatoes) makers and individuals,” says Nyakaana. His projected plan is to have 10,000 birds by the end of 2022.

Diversification

In 2014, he started a zero-grazing unit with one cow which has since expanded to six cows.

“By the end of April, we will have 10 cows because we are done with the expansion of the structure to house more cattle. The six cows are giving us 116 litres every day. We can sell 100 litres everyday with each litre going for Shs1,000 at farm gate. A bakery buys milk from us. On the contrary, there is a deficit because we are supplying them less than they want. The beauty of the cows is that they give you a return of 50 percent as compared to what you feed them. I’d implore smallholder farmers to go into livestock farming as opposed to crop farming,” the one-acre model farmer explains about his revenue from the zero grazing dairy farming unit.

He feeds the cows on silage, hay (dry grass) and fresh grass. His farm roofed market for maize farmers from whom he buys maize to process into silage which he packs.

Job creation

In a season, he buys six to 10 acres of maize. He employs 15 young people on his one-acre farm. If there were 10 farmers of Nyakaana’s capacity or more in the 15, 000 or so parishes in Uganda, there would be 2, 225, 000 jobs created.

“I commend government for decentralising money to rural farmers through the parish model as a way of increasing their income. If the parish model is to address gaps, it should identify smallholder farmers who are progressive with ideas and are committed to transform themselves and society,” Nyakaana advises.

Nyakaana adds: “In my practical view, if the model is to realise results, much of the money should go to procurement of on-farm for value addition (of equipment). There should be sensitisation of communities as well as organising and zoning into productive zones basing on the land holding size.”

To him, a model home or village should have four pillars, namely home improvement with hygienic lifestyle to spend less on health, food security to spend on investment and development, household income that comes in daily, monthly, seasonally, and annually and then on-farm value addition and marketing for better returns out of what the farmer is producing.

“My commitment is to do a lot of sensitisations because the knowledge that I got from the President and what I am reading, practising, and exposed to, should not (just) stay with me. Every week, we carry out on-farm trainings. I request government to replicate such initiatives to enlighten people to understand and undertake farming initiatives that will work for them,” the farmer advises.

He lost his parents at 13. With his siblings, they struggled to get education and let alone to fend for themselves as adult.

Going into farming opened his fortunes to live a meaningful life.

Richard Nyakaana has diversified into vegetable gardening in his backyard. PHOTO/EDGAR R BATTE

Today he is a model farmer who optimally uses a one-acre piece of land to do so much and handsomely earn from it.

Starting

