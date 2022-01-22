Okello: The herb specialist

Though his first love was teaching, Okello is a passionate herb gardener. Photo / George Katongole. 

By  George Katongole

What you need to know:

  • In the 1980s, he returned from Kenya and started administering drugs to HIV and Aids patients in Mbarara before settling in Lira where he runs an herbal treatment centre.

Gard Okello’s home Lira is a hub of medicinal and aromatic plants. Okello, 84, is a retired lecturer who taught industrial design at the University of Nairobi. He was a part-time instructor on the African Traditional Medicine and Healing programme at Marcus Garvey Pan African University in Mbale District.

