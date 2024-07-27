Opara and Mkandawire Win FARA Africa Awards

Prof Umezuruike Linus Opara and Prof Richard Mkandawire have won the inaugural Afreximbank-FARA Research, Innovation and Competence in Agriculture (AFRICA) Awards.

The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) and the Forum for Agricultural Research in Africa (FARA) presented the two laureates with their awards in Nassau, Bahamas, on the margins of the 2024 Afreximbank Annual Meetings (AAM2024) and AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum (ACTIF) on June 13.

These prestigious awards honour individuals, groups, or established organisations that have made outstanding contributions towards improving food and nutritional security, income generation, resilience and natural resource management in Africa through research, innovation, agripreneurship and policy advocacy in the food and agriculture domain.

The AFRICA Awards encompass three categories which are Africa Research Excellence Award, the Innovation-based Entrepreneurship Award, and the Impactful and Evidence-based Policies Award.

The selection process is overseen by an Independent Awards Selection Committee composed of globally recognised experts. Prof Opara is the recipient of the Africa Research Excellence Award in recognition of his contribution to developing and validating a novel integrated value-chain approach to post-harvest research and innovation, one crop at a time.

His work is acclaimed for reducing post-harvest losses, enhancing value addition, and connecting production to local, regional, and international African markets. Additionally, he is recognised for building Africa’s capacity for research and innovation in post-harvest science and technology through cutting-edge research, new knowledge creation and mentoring young, outstanding researchers.

Prof Opara is a holder of the South African Research Chair in Postharvest Technology, Faculty of AgriSciences, Stellenbosch University, South Africa. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering and Master of Engineering degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and a PhD from Massey University, New Zealand. He has published extensively, is a highly cited researcher, and has received several other prestigious awards.

Prof Mkandawire is the recipient of the Impactful and Evidence-based Policies Award for his foundational role in conceptualising the Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP) and catalysing its domestication in African countries. CAADP is credited with elevating the attention and increasing the investments African countries are devoting to agriculture.

Prof Mkandawire has consistently advocated for policy processes that are inclusive and supported by evidence. He has catalysed very productive partnerships among policy analysts, policymakers, the private sector, knowledge institutions and other actors in the food and agriculture system. These partnerships have been instrumental in improving the policy environment needed to drive Africa’s agricultural transformation.

Prof Mkandawire holds a PhD in development studies and an MSc in agricultural extension from the University of East Anglia, United Kingdom. He also holds an MA in Rural Sociology from the University of Missouri, USA. He has published extensively on agriculture development policy and related areas and has been honoured with several other notable awards. He is the Africa director, Alliance for African Partnership; Chair, Malawi National Planning Commission and formerly the head of CAADP at NEPAD.

Speaking at the awards, Prof Benedict Oramah, President and Chairman of Board of Directors, Afreximbank said: “Africa’s vulnerability to climate shocks exacerbate its food insecurity concerns and heighten the urgency of structural transformation of its agricultural sector.

It needs to boost efficiency and productivity, modernise its agriculture, and reclaim its rightful position as a net exporter of agricultural products I applaud the winners of the Inaugural AFRICA Awards for the demonstrable and innovative impact they are delivering for agriculture.”

Dr Aggrey Agumya, Executive Director, FARA noted: “As leading African institutions, Afreximbank and FARA are proud to launch these eagerly awaited, innovation-driven awards that honour illustrious Africans who have been in the trenches shaping the future of the continent’s food and agriculture systems. The awards recognise outstanding contributions in research, innovation, technology, entrepreneurship, and policy, aligning with the goals of the African Union Agenda 2063: The Africa We Want.”

Afreximbank is a Pan-African multilateral financial institution that finances and promotes intra-and extra-African trade. For 30 years, the bank has been deploying innovative structures to deliver financing solutions that support the transformation of the structure of Africa’s trade, accelerating industrialization and intra-regional trade, thereby boosting economic expansion in Africa.

FARA is the continental apex body for agricultural research and innovation (R&I). Mandated by the African Union Commission (AUC), FARA facilitates pan-African actions to effectively deploy R&I to increase the continent’s agricultural productivity and competitiveness to feed its fast-growing population.

FARA aims to facilitate strategic (continent-wide) collective agricultural research and innovation actions to increase agricultural productivity and competitiveness. The collaborative efforts are focused on strengthening the capacity for agricultural innovation on a country-specific basis.

Criteria