Organic farming and the challenge of using agro-chemicals





Farming may rightly be described as a constant battle between the farmer and weeds, pests, and rodents.

Farmers must also constantly pay attention to soil health since soil is the medium in which plants are anchored and from which they derive nutrients.

These days there is the new challenge of climate change which has come along with additional worries for the farmer.

Climate change challenge

Some of the problems are fought when the crops are still in the field. Seeds may be eaten or destroyed as soon as they are put in the ground and may not even germinate. Many crops are attacked by pests, birds, and rodents at maturity before they are harvested. Yet considerable quantities of crops are wasted during storage.

For us in Uganda where nearly every household grows its food and where farming is the main source of income for the majority of families, all issues to do with crop production must be treated with a lot of attention.

In the struggle to deal with the problems many farmers are torn between using all available means including the use of agro-chemicals and turning to organic farming practices since increasingly consumers are opting to buy chemical free food.

Use of chemicals

But how easy is it for farmers to grow crops without using chemicals given the intricate relationships among agricultural practices, income generation, food security, the cost of food, and health concerns?

According to a study by Richard, Daniel, M Okello, and Pamela Paparu, titled, “Farmer losses due to handling and storage practices in Uganda” harvesting and postharvest handling practices result in a loss of about 22 percent of the crop harvest.

Storage insects have been estimated to cause losses amounting to 13 million tonnes of grain in the world every year. Most of the storage insects are tropical with the result that damage of the stored grain in the tropics is much higher than elsewhere. (Ngugi D N, Karau P K, and Nguyo W, East African Agriculture page 85 Macmillan Education Ltd London UK) Uganda is located in the tropics and with the onset of climate change the pest problems are even bigger.

Preventing organisms

Farmers must have efficient ways of preventing organisms that cause deterioration of their crops from attacking them or else they have no food and income. They will probably want to preserve the crops as seed for future planting, or just for domestic consumption, or for sale.

The organisms for the farmer to fight include bacteria, mites, insects, rodents, lizards, fungi, weevils, and a whole range of others. A type of fungus causes chemicals that are dangerous to health, known as aflatoxins.

Storage insect species thrive mainly on favourable temperature, moisture and oxygen availability, as well as the dockage of the grain. The farmer may therefore kill the pests by denying them oxygen, moisture and favourable temperature as a way of organic pest control. Keeping crops in air tight containers is recommended.

Why agrochemicals

Dr Peter Wasswa, a lecturer at Makerere University Kampala, says it is extremely difficult to carry out successful crop production in Uganda without using agro-chemicals.

“If for example a tomato farmer sets out to grow the crop without spraying them with pesticide, he will most probably have to do so during the dry season when the pests are less destructive.

But such a farmer would spend a lot of time and money on irrigation and in order to get back the money spent on irrigation the cost of the tomatoes must be very high.” He went on to say that agro-chemical in-puts are beyond the reach of the majority of our smallholder farmers and this must be the reason that Uganda’s total national agricultural production is far below its potential.

“Fighting pests with concoctions like pouring urine and ashes on plants to drive away pests is futile,” Wasswa says. “Physical removal of weeds with tools using hired human labour is costly and it reduces farmers’ profits. Such food production methods are bound to lead to high food prices. Yet food is supposed to be affordable.”

Organic farming requires farmers using organic manure such as composite, mulch, and livestock droppings which are not easy to procure in sufficient amounts for most large scale farmers.

If we are to go into large scale commercial food production, it will be difficult to avoid corresponding farming practices such as usage of heavy machines and careful application of agricultural chemicals.

Growing concern

However there is growing concern about the use of pesticides and herbicides in agriculture following reports of their mindless application on food crops by farmers. It is generally feared that farmers are producing food contaminated with chemicals sprayed on them in the process of production.

A study titled: “Pesticide use in Uganda – Perspectives for Human and Environmental Health” conducted in 2016 by Dr Aggrey Atuhaire and Dr D K Sekimpi revealed that a total of eight different pesticide residues were found in tomatoes randomly collected from smallholder farms in all the four geographical regions of Uganda.

“Of concern was Mancozeb (a Dithiocarbamate contact fungicide) which was found in much higher concentrations than the rest in detectable levels for all the samples from the farm and market,” reads the study report.

The report also revealed that almost all the eighty-six water sources sampled across the country had at least one detectable concentration of a pesticide residue.

This is not to suggest that we should totally avoid the use of agro-chemicals. All pesticides and herbicides are poisonous and injurious to humans and animals. Directions for their use and storage are normally written on their containers and they should be followed to the letter.

Solomon Seruwo, a marketing officer in Bukoola Chemical Industries, recently told a group of farmers in Lwengo District that agro-chemicals sold in recognised and registered farmers’ shops are safe and effective as long as they are well applied according to the manufacturers’ guidelines that are normally on the leaflets or containers of the products. He also emphasized the importance of wearing protective gear when applying the chemicals.

A recent study conducted by researchers at the University of California and published in the European Journal of Agricultural Economics, found that supporting the expansion of organic agriculture as a supposedly feasible way to produce food while maintaining environmental sustainability disadvantage poorer households.

It says production and marketing of organic foods are associated with higher unit costs and reduced yields relative to the conventional alternative, and they are produced and consumed mainly in wealthier countries. In other words, it is primarily the wealthy consumers with more disposable income who can afford more expensive food. “In sum, organic agriculture makes the food supply more expensive and more tenuous, and when practiced in poor societies, puts vulnerable populations at risk,” it says.

It is stated in an article by Michelle Miller published in the online Genetic Literacy Project publication on November 30, 2021 that herbicides, help farmers clear out hard to kill weeds and use that land to produce human edible products. The use of pesticides to eradicate invasive species helps protect not only agriculture, but also the natural environment.

Synthetic fertilisers increase crop production with fewer resources. Pesticides help us to grow more food with fewer resources. Agro-chemicals help us protect our fruits, vegetables, and grains from pests and weeds, which yields greater harvests. Fungicides are also used when growing certain foods to help protect the plants from fungus and diseases.