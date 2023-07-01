Organic fertilisers good for the soil

Smallholder farmers are in a better position to keep the soil fertile because they do most of the work with their hands using small tools such as a hand hoe, a rake, or a slushier.

So they are rather slow and careful about their actions --- what to do with decayed tissues of plants and livestock excreta, particularly urine.

When plant tissues decompose they turn into fertilisers.

Decomposition of the plant and animal tissues takes place due to the action of microorganisms working on them resulting in the formation of soil nutrients.

The organisms, which include earthworms and termites, further move the nutrients down into the soil from where the roots of the plants absorb them for the plant’s vigorous growth.

Agriculturists say that in addition to being the main source of soil nutrients, humus is physically important because it forms a large absorptive surface area and enables the soil to absorb a lot of water and nutrients.

Scientists also agree that humus helps to bind the soil particles together and to reduce soil erosion.

All livestock excreta decays and turns into soil nutrients. Farmers should combine crop production and livestock keeping in order to cheaply generate organic fertiliser at their farms.

The animals may be fed on crop residues or fodder grass grown along the garden boundaries or run-off water trapping galleys.

The animals should be constructed in such a way that urine can be easily trapped in containers for application on the crops as manure. All farmyard materials like grass or animal beddings and uneaten crops residues should be dug into the soil in the garden. Crop production and livestock keeping are complementary economic activities because they support each other.

Farmers are also encouraged to mulch their gardens with plant leaves and grass or crop residues like dry maize stems and dry bean plants after threshing. Coffee husks and leaves of eucalyptus trees have been discovered to make good organic manure.

Some people make what is known as compost which is the mixture of animal excreta and decayed plant residues. Another way to replenish the soil is to plough dry weeds into the soil.

Legumes such as ground nuts and bean residues are best for the method of digging crop residues into the soil because they are said to have nitrates in their root nodules. Care must be taken to preserve the microorganisms.