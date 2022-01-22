Oyet cashing in on fish farming

 Boniface Oyet feeding his fish in one of  his ponds. He sees aquaculture as a way to ensure Uganda’s food security. Photo / Charity Akullo.

By  Charity Akullo

Correspondent

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • He was inspired into fish farming at the age of nine, while in Primary Three at St Paul School in Akalo, Kole District. At the time, he had just returned from an athletics competition in Kapchorwa District where he was inspired by a fish farmer. He says his mother gave him the heads up.

Boniface Oyet is reaping big from his fishery farm business after injecting Shs80,000 and devotedly labouring to grow the business.

