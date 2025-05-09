Passion fruits: A guide to maximising growth and returns

Land preparation is a crucial step in passion fruit production, significantly contributing to maximising yield and ensuring healthy growth. Properly preparing the land enhances soil structure, promotes efficient nutrient uptake and reduces competition from weeds. Today, Seeds of Gold explore the steps in land preparation and the proper techniques for transplanting passion fruit seedlings to ensure a good harvest. Preparing land for passion fruit cultivation involves several activities, including clearing, ploughing and levelling to achieve a fine tilth. Every step is designed to enhance the soil structure and suitability for crop growth.

Land clearing is the initial step. It involves removing existing vegetation, debris or obstacles that may impede crop growth. If the land if full of weeds, slashing can be done to make ploughing easier. Clearing helps to expose the soil to air and sunlight, promoting the drying of weeds and exposing pests to unfavourable conditions, effectively reducing pest population. Once the land is cleared, ploughing should be done to loosen the soil and improve drainage. The soil should be dug to a depth of about 30cm using a disc plough or similar equipment.

The next step is harrowing to break up large clods of soil and create a fine tilth. This is essential for proper root penetration and moisture retention. Harrowing also helps in the further eradication of soil hardpans, ensuring better root growth and improving aeration. Incorporating organic matter into the soil, such as compost or well-rotted manure, helps improve soil structure, water retention and nutrient availability. Before planting, mix manure and DAP (Diammonium Phosphate) into the soil. This enhances nutrient uptake by young plants and promotes early root development.

Prepare holes of about 45cm by 45cm in size at a spacing of three metres between rows and two metres between plants. Proper spacing is crucial as it allows sufficient air circulation and light penetration, promoting healthy growth. Fill the holes with a mixture of topsoil and organic manure or compost, enhancing nutrient availability to the young plants. Proper transplanting techniques are vital to minimise shock and ensure healthy plant establishment.

Before transplanting, ensure the seedlings are well-watered to reduce shock. Transplant on a cool day or in the early morning or late afternoon to avoid heat stress. To transplant the seedlings, gently remove them from the nursery containers, taking care not to damage the roots. Keeping the root ball intact is crucial to prevent root disturbance.

Place the seedlings in the prepared holes at the same depth they were in the nursery. Firm the soil around the roots, ensuring that there are no air pockets around the root system. Water the transplanted seedlings immediately to settle the soil and provide the seedlings with sufficient moisture. Protect the young seedlings from direct sunlight by providing shade during the hottest part of the day. Additionally, shelter the plants from strong winds, which can damage the delicate young vines and slow down growth.

Management

Management of passion fruit plants after transplanting ensures healthy growth and high yields. This varies, depending on the growth stage, nutritional needs and overall health of the vines. Passion fruits require attentive care at every stage of growth, from proper nutrition to managing pests, diseases. This article is a detailed guide on how to care for passion fruit plants, focusing on their nutrition and cultural needs across different growth stages.

In the early vegetative stage of passion fruit development, rapid root and vine growth occurs after transplanting. Balanced nutrition through top dressing with NPK fertiliser is vital, along with bi-weekly calcium and magnesium foliar sprays. Proper vine training using a support pole helps guide vines toward a trellis, optimising sunlight exposure and airflow.

Key cultural practices include defoliation, where older leaves are removed to redirect nutrients to new shoots, and de-suckering, which eliminates unwanted lateral vines, preventing crowding and promoting productive growth. Weeding is critical for maintaining a clean growing environment. Weeds compete for nutrients and water. Manual weeding, such as hand-pulling, is preferred to avoid root damage.

Equally important is maintaining consistent irrigation during dry periods, as water stress can stunt growth. As the plant matures and enters the late vegetative stage, vine growth accelerates. Vine training, defoliation and de-suckering remain essential.

The application of nitrogen and calcium-rich fertiliser in the fourth month ensures strong leaf development. Manure can also be used and supplemented with nitrogen and calcium foliar sprays. A balanced NPK foliar fertiliser with trace elements, including magnesium, zinc and boron, should be applied monthly. When applying fertiliser, ensure the soil is moist.

Distribute it in a circular pattern approximately 1.5ft from the vine stem. The flowering and fruiting stages occur six to seventh months after transplanting. Any disruptions, such as pest infestations, diseases or inadequate nutrition can lead to flower abortion and ultimately reduce yields. To support healthy flowering, top dressing with NPK 17:17:17 fertiliser in the sixth month is recommended.

After fertiliser application, there should be irrigation, especially if the soil is dry to prevent the loss of fertiliser through volatilisation. Proper vine management is critical during this phase. Allowing new lateral vines to hang down from the trellis and consistently removing tendrils prevents the plant from becoming overly bushy.

Selective pruning of lateral shoots that grow from the main leaders as they extend towards the trellis wire promotes healthy growth. Light pruning of lateral shoots to 15cm above the ground helps prevent fungal infections by keeping the shoots off the soil.

Vines begin producing fruits between six and eight months after planting, with peak harvests occurring between 13 and 15 months. There are two primary fruiting periods in Uganda – August to December and March to May. It takes 75 to 85 days for the fruits to reach maturity after flowering. During this stage, maintaining optimal crop nutrition is essential for healthy fruit production.

Top-dressing with potassium-rich fertiliser every three months promotes healthy flower and fruit formation. Foliar sprays containing potassium, boron and calcium should be applied every two weeks to support flowering. Depending on the soil fertility, apply manure every other three or four months to boost nitrogen and foliar development. Continued on the next page.



