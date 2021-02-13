Plan well before planting

By Editor More by this Author

The best way to begin your planning is by preparing a budget indicating the costs; land preparation, seeds, fertilisers, chemicals, labour, marketing cost, packaging and transporting materials in case required and evaluate the expected yields and profits before venturing into the enterprise.0

In most cases, farmers tend to utilise the land over the years until the soil is exhausted. Therefore, it’s vital to conduct a soil test before planting.

The test will establish the soil suitability for growing certain crops and guide you on how to apply fertilisers. Again, do a market survey to familiarise yourself with seasons, that is, when to produce with minimum cost and get higher prices.

For example, it’s economical to produce tomatoes during the dry seasons when there is little infestation of pests and diseases thus reducing the cost of chemicals compared to the wet seasons.

It’s also critical to follow the basics of management by keeping good records and before using modern technologies, evaluate them and practice them carefully.

During selection of planting materials, one should review records of the last seasons. For example, were there cases of disease persistence issues in the crop? Did some of the onions bolt?

Acquire the best quality materials by considering varieties that are resistant to pests and diseases, especially the soil-borne.

Diseases arise due to the right combination of pathogens, host and environmental conditions commonly referred to as the “Diseases Triangle”.

Proper identification of diseases not only helps with control for the current crop but also for the coming seasons.

