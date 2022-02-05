Planning your crops this season

I have a piece of land and I wish to venture into farming, but I do not know how to proceed. Please advise. Prospective farmer

Dear farmer

First of all, you need to select a suitable site on your farm where you will establish your crops. Therefore, do careful planning of the layout and then do the actual production. In planning a farm, consider the following:

Crops: Decide which vegetable crops to grow. This will depend on the demands of the available market and climate. Study the market carefully and adjust production accordingly.

System: Decide on which system you are going to use, for instance, open vs. protected.

Layout: After deciding on the range of crops to be grown and the systems, the layout of the land must be planned.

Care is needed because if a bad layout is carried out initially, it will be costly to change. Remember roads, irrigation pipelines or buildings are involved, thus if sited wrongly, such items will be difficult and expensive to resite.

Cropping plan: Work out the rotation plan to be followed and details of the cropping plan. This should be done early enough.

Land preparation: The cost of clearing and preparing land must be considered.

Labour needs: It is important to plan for the required labour, especially if manual labour would be used.

Fencing and windbreaks: If fencing or wind break is needed, decide on the type and material to be used as well as the placement

Compost area: Decide on the location of the compost area and whether you will need a compost heap or pit. A compost heap/pit is necessary to provide a place for the disposal of organic debris and also it serves as a source of organic matter for use on the farm. It is generally located close to the nursery, in an area which is unsuitable for crop production.

Nursery siting: Lightly shaded areas are preferred or you may construct a lath house. Preferably, nursery area should be utmost two per cent of total area. You will also need to decide on the type of nursery to use: seedbed or containerised. If seedbed, raise, flat or sunken.

Irrigation and distribution method: Decide whether irrigation will be needed.

If yes, choose the system to be used and water source.

Why are my watermelons rotting

My name is David and I farm watermelons. These days, I find most of my fruits, small and rotten. Please help. David

Dear David

Phytophthora fruit rot affects watermelons during heavy rain seasons. To control the disease, you should apply a fungicide when fruits start forming because the disease does not affect the leaves.

Avoid planting watermelons during periods when you expect heavy rainfall. Watermelons need water in the first few weeks of growth but when they start producing fruits, they need little of it or, if you are irrigating, you can stop.

As the fruit develops, the less water it gets, the better as this will increase the sugar content and sugar concentration, making it sweeter.

Make sure you plant certified seeds, avoid growing watermelons in a field where cucurbit plants (pumpkin, cucumber or butternut) had been grown because they are affected by the same pests and diseases.

Practice crop rotation with cereals or legumes or other crops that belong to different families. The rotting could also be due to attack by melon flies, which puncture the fruit skin and lay eggs inside.

The larvae then feed on fruit tissues. Affected fruits develop soft tissues, attracting mould and leading to fruit rotting.

Melon fly can be controlled by use of pheromone traps, covering or bagging individual crops, which may be tedious for a large farm, field sanitation by collecting the rotten fruits and putting them in a black polythene bag and keeping it in the sun or burying the fruits deeply in the soil.

How to plant eucalyptus

I would like to get some information on growing eucalyptus trees on my land. That is, the type of species, the dos and don’ts and the market dynamics. John

Dear John

There are many species of eucalyptus, according to tree agronomists, Eucalyptus grandis (Rose gum) and Eucalyptus saligna (Blue gum) are the ones which are recommended for growing.

The seeds are sowed in a nursery where they take seven-14 days to germinate. When the seedlings have two leaves, they are placed into individual containers or polythene sleeves.

The seedlings should be protected from excess sunlight, wind, weeds, pests and diseases. Watering should be done twice a day preferably in the morning and evening.

Avoid overwatering. Root pruning should be done at least twice if seedlings are grown in pots.

The seedlings are ready for transplanting when they are 25-35cm in height or after 4-5 months. Planting should be done at the onset of the rains.

The spacing to be used depends on the use of the tree and the agro ecological zone. In high potential areas, a spacing of 2-2.5m by 2-2.5m is adopted while in arid and semi-arid areas, a spacing of 3m by 3m is used. Make sure you scout for pests and diseases during the first two years of growth.

Harvesting time depends on the use of the tree, for fuel wood and rails from three years, poles and pulp from six to eight years, for transmission poles from eight-10 years and for timber from 15-20 years. Eucalyptus grandis can be used for timber, transmission poles, construction poles, firewood, charcoal and pulpwood.

Eucalyptus saligna is widely used for poles, posts, timber, pulpwood, furniture, veneer and shelterbelts. Forest agronomists recommend that eucalyptus should not be planted in riparian or marshy areas, wetlands, and near a water body.