Cinnamon plant. 

|

Farming

Prime

Plant cinnamon and pick more

By  LOMINDA AFEDRARU

What you need to know:

  • In Uganda, cinnamon grows well in the central region of the country.
  • Its bark and the leaves are commonly used as spices in home kitchens and their distilled essential oils or synthetic analogy are used as a flavouring agent in the food and beverage industry.

Cinnamon is a common spice plant used in tea and food. The plant commonly known by its botanical name as Cinnamomum verum spp. belongs to the family of Lauraceae. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.