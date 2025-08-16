Plant repellents: Sustainable option for pest control

While farmers are encouraged to be nature-friendly at their respective farms, the presence of pests at a garden that encroach on plant life can be challenging.

Because particular insects can be useful for plant pollination, farmers are encouraged to have natural plant repellents as a sustainable option for garden pest control.

The plant repellents, unlike the synthetic pesticides that target killing the pests, the insects will simply move away because of the strong smells (scent) generated from the plants that keep the particular pests away from your garden.

Ms Winnie Namugumya, a field instructor and herbalist attached to Bethany Land Institute Nandere in Luweero District, says particular pests can be harmful to both humans and the crops if not controlled at the respective gardens.

“The natural plant repellents are non-toxic and will keep the non-beneficial insects away from your garden or home. Sustainable farming encourages farmers to be nature friendly. This is the reason why some of the pests should not be killed but allowed to find safer areas outside the gardens,” she says.

Particular plant repellents enhance biodiversity and often help in balancing the ecosystem at the gardens.

“Some natural plant repellents will attract particular insects that are beneficial to the gardens, while particular pests that dislike the scents will keep a distance from the garden areas,” Ms Namugumya explains.

At the Bethany Land Institute demonstration garden, where more than 50 species of medicinal and pest control plants are propagated, the science of ensuring human beings and their surroundings co-exist is emphasised.

Common natural plant repellents

The common plant repellents that could also act as medicinal plants include the Rosemary, marigolds, lavender, mint, lemon balm and Citronella grass. They can be planted at sections of the gardens and the compound.

The Rosemary is not only a pest repellent plant but it also acts as a medicinal plant. The plant repels mosquitoes and flies using its strong aromatic scent, agronomists explain. While the lemon balm is often planted in the compound for several other purposes, the plant emits a lemon scent that repels mosquitoes, flies, among many other insects.

The other plant repellents include garlic, mint, basil geraniums, and thyme that can be planted at the gardens like any other crop.

For purposes of sustainability, agronomists advise that a variety of aromatic plants that act as pest repellents can be planted along the common pathways that lead to the gardens for effective pest control. Farmers are also advised to seek advice on the type of plant repellents that can best suit the gardens.

How to use the plant repellents

Because the plant repellents grow and are natured like any other plants, proper use of the repellents is advisable. They must be strategically incorporated in the gardens to ensure a pest free garden.

Plant repellents such as the sage repel moths and bean beetles that attack vegetables, including the carrots and cabbages, agronomists say.

Wider call for sustainable alternatives

As conservationists and the academia discussed the different alternatives for nature conservation at the African 2025 Laudato Si conference, the need to offer eco-friendly and sustainable alternatives to synthetic chemicals was a big concern.

The continued use of chemicals is not only dangerous to humans but the entire ecosystem. The application of organic and natural practices at the farm reduce the chemical build up for the plants and the soils.

The plant repellents are less toxic to non-target organisms that include the plant pollinating insects, birds and the wildlife. Because of the increased use of synthetic chemicals, the soils, rivers, plant life and humans are at risk.

Tip

