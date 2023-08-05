Population pressure on agriculture

The little available arable land is clearly heavily settled and its soil depleted due to poor farming methods

When people growing crops in Lubigi swamp in Kampala were forcefully stopped from carrying out the activity in the wetland about two years ago many of us developed a feeling that others across the country engaged in similar activities were soon going to be stopped as well.

However no similar action has been taken elsewhere against the others growing crops and settling in wetlands.

It is even possible that those driven out of Lubigi swamp are already thinking of going back if they are not yet at it again.

The reality is that swamps across the country are being encroached upon by people doing some crop production, carrying out illegal sand mining, making bricks, and doing house construction.

In other cases people are cutting down natural forests, harvesting timber illegally to put up shelter for themselves or to use as firewood or to make charcoal for cooking.

The irony is that even those doing some forestation such as growing eucalyptus forests are strongly discouraged by some local leaders claiming that eucalyptus trees are harmful to the environment although nobody has come up with a convincing study report to support the claim.

Whatever the case may be, nature knows no law. Human beings must go on making shelter for themselves. They must produce food.

Once somebody is produced on this earth he or she has a right to oxygen, food, and water, and he or she must occupy some space.

For as long as we don’t have a clear population control policy in Uganda we cannot keep limiting people from settling here or there.

The little available arable land is clearly heavily settled and its soil depleted due to poor farming methods carried out by desperate people, each one trying to make a living on the small sub-divided land pieces. That kind of farming does not fight poverty.

For some of us who live in rural areas, it is easy to understand why so many people are opening up crop gardens in wetlands. Most of those that have done so are below the age of 35.

They have chosen not to go to the cities where they are not sure of employment. In the swamps they have made trenches that drain the water away and they manage to grow crops such as passion fruit, eggplant and other vegetables which they sell and earn money.