Poultry farmers in a fix

Farming, like any other business, is carried out amidst big risks. Farmers choose to produce a product that will give them maximum profit.

However, during the period of growing the crop or raising the livestock market, conditions can change and the demand for the products may not be as high as they were at the time the farmer took the decision to produce them.

The media in the recent few weeks has been dominated by the plight of poultry farmers who are finding it hard to sell their eggs following a ban by Kenya that came into effect in January this year. Kenya used to buy 70 per cent of the eggs Uganda produced, according to the Poultry Association of Uganda (PAU) while 20 per cent is consumed locally and 10 per cent sold to South Sudan and the DRC.

The farmers are now stuck with their eggs which normally can go bad if kept for longer than perhaps four months. They must buy feeds for the birds and pay workers’ wages. The cost of feeds has gone up following the long drought the country has gone through with the price of maize now around Shs1,000 a kilo.

Some of the farmers have to service bank loans. The position is not any different in Kenya where poultry products traders have been thrown out of employment and have cried out to their government to lift the ban on the importation of chicken and eggs from Uganda.

Another problem is that rather too many large scale poultry farmers have emerged in Uganda at the time when even the few remaining markets are diminishing due to civil unrest in South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Eden Kamugisha, a prominent poultry farmer in Masaka District advises farmers to consider enterprise combination in order to survive such situations.

“They can venture into enterprises like piggery and fish farming since pigs and fish thrive very well on chicken droppings mixed with maize brand,” he says.

Besides keeping some thirty thousand layers, Kamugisha rears fish and pigs apart from preparing grafted fruit tree seedlings and eucalyptus clones.