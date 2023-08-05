Poultry propelled Kamugisha into mixed farming  

Mr Aden Kamugisha of Kisagazi Village, Ndegeya, Masaka City, is a farmer of many faces and many farming ideas.

When he gave up government employment in the prisons department 30 years ago he became a poultry farmer with just about 50 hens.

He also grew some crops on the piece of land that he had just acquired measuring only about three and half acres where he also erected his first personal house that was as simple as that of any small scale farmer.

Mixed farmer

Today the 60-year-old is a large scale farmer, with more than 30,000 layers, 50 acres of South African eucalyptus forest, two large fish ponds, hundreds of bee hives, Friesian cows, acres of Robusta coffee, South African eucalyptus tree nurseries, and on October 7th this year will be the official launching of “Unconventional”, a book he has authored which is his autobiography and it will also the opening of his Adefa Nature Park Resort.

Kamugisha’s story is one that will clearly demonstrate how rewarding determination and hard work in farming can be.

Training others

His well-written book will of course provide a good understanding of the struggles of the young Makerere University graduate trying to find a job and a respectable position in life. When he left his office in the Uganda Prisons Department at Masaka, Kamugisha probably had no idea that he would occupy a more spacious office at his own farm complete with a bigger desk, large sofa sets for his clients, a tiled floor, and other luxuries.

He is today head of an institution providing employment to hundreds of young men and women collecting eggs, writing records, watering seedlings, driving farm vehicles, attending to apiary, fish ponds, cows, coffee, mangos and bananas.

He is now venturing into hospitality. On top of the hill, about half a kilometre from his farm lies his newly established Afefa Nature Park Resort fenced off inside thirty acres of forest. Adefa is short for the names of two love birds, Aden and Fausta, who is his wife. Most of the trees are South African eucalyptus but there are also several local tree species already growing in the place and he is planting many more.

He is also planning to make part of the place a zoo for herbivorous wild small animals and other small animals of cultural importance such as those symbolizing totems like kasimba and musu among the Baganda and some other cultures.

He further hopes to have a snake park which will also serve as a venom collection centre. He says snake poison is on big demand and a good source of money.

Adefa Nature Park Resort is expected to be the place for schools to take children for holiday camping and to learn more about nature.

Situated on top of a high hill the park is the place where anyone can clearly view the entire city of Masaka and its surrounding green vegetation.

“But to register as a guest at Adefa Nature Park Resort automatically guarantees one the freedom to visit our farm and to compare notes about poultry keeping and the other farming activities on our farm,” he says.

Adefa Nature Park Resort is expected to become a holiday camping site for those tired of living in concrete enclosures generally found in urban dwellings. It is expected to give goers the chance to walk about freely in the cool environment of a forest on top of a hill.

There will be seats for people who prefer to sit by themselves and to have a private conversation or to read and to meditate.

There will also be well furnished, self-contained rooms for those wishing to get temporary accommodation as well as food and drinks.

On his farm

When Seeds of Gold visited the place, construction of some buildings was still going on and in the final stages of completion. Most of the furniture under construction was being forged out of strong and beautiful eucalyptus tree poles.

“The farm will be the source of most of the food that will be served to our guests at Adefa Nature Park Resort,” revealed Kamugisha.

“It is the reason we have a restaurant and a bar where we expect local and foreign dishes to be served as well as different types of drinks.”

He further disclosed that visitors intending to camp for some days will be welcome to bring their own tents or their sleeping bags in which case they will be charged for only ground space.. “We will be in a position however to provide some of our guests with our tents or sleeping bags if they don’t come with the items and charge them a small fee. It will offer many people the experience of sleeping outside in the open, outside buildings.”

He went on to disclose that there will be several toilet rooms in convenient distance for all people camping at Adefa Nature Park Resort.

The proprietors have made sure there will be sufficient water all the time to sprinkle over the grass and the flowers to keep them vigorous, growing and beautiful.

There will be conference rooms and the place is quite ideal for people intending to hold uninterrupted seminars in a secluded, quiet, environment. “We look forward to hosting couples and their children on weekends and other days to spend quality time playing and resting. We hope to have recreation grounds and gardens where people will hold parties, especially wedding parties. There will be solar energy security lights standing all over the thirty acres of the park.

Adefa Nature Resort Park could easily turn out to be the place to promote local community tourism since it is expected to attract a lot of seminars about urban farming and other poverty alleviation programs.

“Since farmers seminars are usually attended by many people from the rural areas the information about it quickly spreads and we expect that most of these people will find reasons to return for holidays.”

As a tree farmer and forester Kamugisha is bitter with people who spread false information about eucalyptus trees claiming they destroy soil fertility and the natural environment. “Most of those who spread the wrong information about eucalyptus are simply not well exposed. They are not even aware that the leaves of eucalyptus trees make the best organic manure if used as mulch in gardens.”

He told Seeds of Gold that his wife, Fausta, had used eucalyptus tree branches to cover the soil in her banana garden and that she was now harvesting really heavy banana bunches.

He went on to state that South Africa is among the leading eucalyptus tree growing countries and it is easily the most prosperous country on the continent.

Apiary

The bees make very good honey from eucalyptus tree flowers and Kamugisha has placed beehives in his eucalyptus forests. In this age when our natural forests are a no-go-area to nearly everybody for tree harvesting, planting eucalyptus tree forests as an alternative source of timber seems an effective way of protecting our natural forests.

We need eucalyptus poles for house construction and it is difficult today to think of any building that has been constructed without any use of eucalyptus poles.

Hydroelectricity is transmitted through wires supported by wooden poles and eucalyptus trees are planted to fill that gap. Eucalyptus tree leaves are believed to be good herbs for treating flu and some other ailments.

Kamugisha is strongly convinced that the wind gently blowing over Adefa Nature Park Resort is cooled and made fresh by the eucalyptus trees standing on top of the hill.