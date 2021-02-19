Prepare for a successful planting season

By George Katongole More by this Author

The starting point to any farming operation is to prepare the soil for planting. According to James Mugerwa, a farmer must ensure that soil is healthy in terms of desired nutrient content. To him, this is key in determining fertiliser application.

To avoid guesswork, Mugerwa says that a soil test is mandatory before crops can be introduced in the garden. Banana expert Dr Asher Wilson Okurut describes soil health as an important biological bank which keeps micro-organisms. In order to supplement other deposits in the form of fertilisers (both mineral fertilisers and manure), right rates are key.

Mugerwa adds that paying attention to soil texture is another important aspect that must be carried out prior to introducing crops.

“This may require tilling operations in order to minimise soil compaction. Farmers should avoid working soil that is wet because it can also damage equipment,” Mugerwa says.

As a general rule, farmers who completed harvesting the previous crops are advised to clear, slash and carry out the first ploughing.

By now farmers should be carrying out the second ploughing which normally happens at least 14 days after the first ploughing for the case of those using tractors.

Fertiliser plan

After thorough preparation of the soil, it is important to check out the fertiliser plan that fits your yield goals.

Fertiliser planning is essential to obtain the best balance of economic and environmental benefits.

According to Mugerwa, fertiliser planning should always be done in conjunction with extension workers at the sub-counties.

He says that it is important to ensure that your selected seed has adequate time to reach maturity before projected harvest dates and that it will have the appropriate nutrients.

He adds that supplying needed nutrients for crop production involves attention to four major fertilisation factors (the 4Rs): right rate, right source, right placement, and right timing.

Dr Okurut supplements that each fertiliser has its own advantages. Manure has a higher cation-exchange capacity (CEC) which helps in keeping more water in the soil as it has binding matter.

“But manure releases little nutrients. This calls for use of large quantities to realise the results. These quantities require high transport costs,” he says. Manure calls for strict management procedures. For instance, if it is kept for a long time, it loses its nutrients.

“For commercial farmers, therefore, using manure does not make business sense,” Dr Okurut says.

Additionally, Mugerwa says that farmers should design a crop protection plan considering pests, weeds and disease. A smart crop protection plan that includes an integrated pest management plan can improve your crops chances and minimise issues during the season.

Equipment preparation

To a farmer, appropriate farm equipment must be maintained in top notch conditions.

Mugerwa suggests that farmers ought to check all farm equipment before beginning to plant and fertilise the fields. “All equipment should be free of old residue,” he says.

Additionally, tools should be inspected to ensure that all parts are performing and replace any worn parts. Commercial farmers should perform a safety check to confirm all lights and safety systems operate correctly.

He explains that for those that use electronics and technology, relevant updates must be undertaken.

“Think back and try to recall any previous issues with each equipment in the previous season,” Mugerwa suggests.

Inputs

The key farm inputs include seed or planting materials, fertilisers and herbicides.

According to Prossy Mutumba, a Crop Development Specialist of Naads, farmers should identify the right sources of improved seed for planting annual non-vegetative crops.

“The Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (Maaif) developed a tamper proof label for ascertaining the quality of certified seed. Farmers are therefore advised to look out for seed that bears a Maaif tamper proof label which is either blue or green in colour attached to the seed packs,” Mutumba says.

For improved planting materials for perennial crops such as coffee, tea, cocoa, bananas, certified nursery bed operators are recommended.

Mutumba further advises farmers to obtain fertilisers and herbicides from duly registered agro input dealers and stockists who have well displayed certificates of registration at their premises.

Why prepare tools

Ensures that farm machinery is in sound and safe working condition.

Minimises downtime and increase efficiency during harvesting season.

Ensures that workers use well serviced equipment.

Maintains a clean and tidy harvesting operation.

