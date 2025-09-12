Preserving indigenous crops earns scientists top food prize

Two pioneering African women scientists have been awarded the prestigious Africa Food Prize 2025, in recognition of their ground-breaking work in preserving indigenous knowledge and commercialising resilient crops that are transforming food systems across the continent. Prof Mary Abukutsa Onyango of Kenya and Dr Mercy Diebiru-Ojo of Nigeria were named joint laureates of the continent’s most distinguished agricultural award at the Africa Food Systems Forum in Dakar, Senegal last week. The award, worth $100,000 (Shs350m), celebrates individuals and institutions reshaping Africa’s food landscape from subsistence farming to thriving agribusiness.

For more than three decades, Prof Onyango, an agronomist at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology in Kenya, has led research on African indigenous vegetables such as amaranth, spider plant, and African nightshade. Once dismissed as “food of the poor,” her work has elevated these crops into globally recognised superfoods rich in nutrients and resilience. Her research has shown that these crops not only fight malnutrition but also thrive in harsh climates, providing reliable income for smallholder farmers.

Through registering improved new varieties, publishing widely, and influencing national health policies, Prof Onyango elevated indigenous vegetables to a central role in Africa’s nutrition and food systems. “This award belongs to the countless farmers, students, and scientists who have kept indigenous knowledge alive and adapted it to modern needs,” Prof Onyango said in a statement. “My vision going forward is that every African household can access diverse, nutritious food grown from our own biodiversity,” she said.

Revolutionising root crop seed systems

In Nigeria, Dr Diebiru-Ojo has been equally transformative in the cassava and yam sectors. Through her company, GoSeed Ltd, and in partnership with the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), she introduced a new method of growing seedlings called Semi-Autotrophic Hydroponic (SAH) technology. It’s a simple system that helps to produce high-quality seedlings quickly and cheaply, so farmers can get better planting materials.

Her single-node seedling technology has doubled crop yields, strengthened value chains, and created new opportunities for rural seed enterprises. Former Tanzania President and chairperson of the Africa Food Prize Committee Jakaya Kikwete, praised the laureates for their innovations. “Prof Onyango and Dr Diebiru-Ojo embody the very best of African innovation, demonstrating that true transformation lies not only in the spotlight of major crops but also in elevating the seeds, systems, and knowledge that sustain our continent’s future,” he said.

Repositioning food

Uganda, with its vast agro-biodiversity, stands to benefit from similar investments in indigenous species and seed system innovations. Crops such as millet, sorghum, beans, and leafy greens could be repositioned as nutrient-rich staples, while cassava and yam seed innovations could boost productivity for millions of rural households. Uganda is also home to a wide range of traditional foods that remain underutilised, despite their nutritional and cultural value. Crops such as malewa (bamboo shoots), nakati, millet, sorghum, and leafy greens are staples in rural diets, yet they have rarely been positioned as “superfoods” on par with imported alternatives.

Building on Prof Onyango’s work with spider plant and amaranth, Uganda can also give its traditional crops a new image as important in fighting malnutrition, especially among women and children. For example, adding millet porridge to school meals or selling malewa in city supermarkets can shift people’s view from “village food” to “healthy food.” This change would improve nutrition while also giving small farmers new market opportunities.

AGRA president, Dr Agnes Kalibata, noted that the laureates’ success reflects AGRA’s mission of supporting African-led solutions: “The Africa Food Prize shines a spotlight on bold, home-grown innovations. These two women show us that valuing our biodiversity and strengthening seed systems can drive the food security transformation Africa urgently needs,” she said. Previous winners have used the prize to grow their projects, win new partners, and shape policy.

This year’s award builds on that record, showing that traditional knowledge and new technologies can help feed nations. For Uganda, which already has two role models, the 2025 winners offer fresh lessons on how to combine indigenous crops with modern science.

Bitter

The Africa Food Prize is awarded annually to individuals or institutions reshaping the continent’s food systems. Established in 2005 as the Yara Prize in Norway and transferred to Africa in 2016 under AGRA, it is modelled on the Nobel Prize and the World Food Prize.

Since inception, the award has honoured 26 laureates from 11 African countries, including Uganda.



