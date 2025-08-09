Protect indigenous foods – Experts

Food experts from across Africa have sounded an urgent call for the development and implementation of favourable policies aimed at protecting indigenous African food systems, which they say are increasingly threatened by the growing influence of Western dietary habits and globalisation. This appeal was made during a high-level gathering in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, last week organised by Participatory Ecological Land Use Management (PELUM) Uganda in collaboration with the Alliance for Food Sovereignty in Africa (AFSA). The event brought together food specialists, policymakers, chefs, and agricultural stakeholders committed to championing African food heritage and systems.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the conference, Mr Bob George Sunday, a senior agricultural officer in charge of food security at the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (Maaif), pointed out that the biggest challenge facing African food systems today is the absence of favourable and implementable policies that speak to the reality on the ground. “We have realised that the existing policies are not reflective of what is practically being done in the fields,” Mr Sunday said. “There’s a huge gap between policy formulation and implementation. It is high time we started developing policies based on actual facts, incorporating indigenous knowledge from farmers and addressing the day-to-day production challenges they face.”

According to Mr Sunday, while some policies are indeed formulated with good intentions, their implementation is often left in the hands of multiple stakeholders, resulting in a fragmented approach that hinders effective execution. “Some of these policies have well-defined implementation matrices, but unfortunately, many of them have not worked out due to lack of coordination and commitment,” he noted. “We must ensure policies are not just written down, but also aligned with practical solutions that empower farmers and promote our indigenous food systems,” he added.

Financing gaps undermine policy impact

Mr Sunday also highlighted financing as a major impediment to successful policy implementation. He noted that most food-related policies come with attached budgets, but in many cases, the funding is either not clearly defined or not sourced from reliable channels. “You often find figures in policy documents that have no clear source of funding. That makes implementation difficult,” he said. He emphasised that food safety must remain a priority. “Food is not food unless it is safe. If food is not produced to meet the required quality standards, it affects marketability both locally and internationally.

You cannot export unsafe food,” he added. Mr Sunday also raised concern over the growing mindset among African producers and consumers where the best quality food is exported, and only the poor-quality produce is left for local consumption. “In many cases, the countries we export to have strict grading standards. If our food does not conform to those standards, it is rejected. We must change this mindset and ensure our local populations also access and consume high-quality, safe food,” he explained.

Safeguarding traditional foods

Mr Charles Muyingo, a chef and trainer from the Culinary School Uganda, added his voice to the conversation, stressing that existing policies do not favour African foods, and in some cases, undermine their value. “Some policies are actually a hindrance to chefs like us. We’ve been so westernised that even our children now view fast food as superior to traditional meals. People associate fast food with status and being modern, yet most of it is unhealthy and lacks the nutritional richness of African cuisine,” Mr Muyingo said. He warned that Africa risks losing its culinary heritage unless deliberate efforts are made to change perceptions and policy directions. “We need to bridge these gaps across African countries so our youth start appreciating local foods.

Uganda, for example, has amazing foods that are both medicinal and nutritious, but they are often neglected,” he noted. Mr Muyingo called on chefs working abroad to play a leading role in reviving traditional African cuisine. “Many chefs working in Western countries think mastering foreign cuisine is the ultimate goal. But in doing so, we abandon our own food culture,” he said. “We should be the ambassadors of our indigenous foods.” He further urged that education policymakers in Uganda should incorporate traditional cuisines into the national curriculum. “Since the country is promoting a new education curriculum, we should take this opportunity to introduce traditional African dishes in schools. That way, children will grow up appreciating what we have as Africans.”

Food as a political and cultural identity

Dr Million Belay, the general coordinator of AFSA, said food issues are deeply political and intrinsically tied to African identity and sovereignty. “When you choose African food, it means you are rejecting a certain dominant narrative. This is political. Our identity is expressed through our food, and that is why it’s important to prioritise and uplift local cuisine,” Dr Belay stated. He criticised the prevailing notion that African agriculture cannot thrive without chemical inputs or that African soils are not productive. “That narrative must end. We are no longer dealing with climate change; we are facing a climate crisis. It is now an emergency, and we need food systems that can respond to this crisis,” he said. Dr Belay stressed that policy creation is central to reversing the decline of African food systems.

“The moment we start producing and enforcing food policies that protect indigenous knowledge and agricultural practices, our food heritage will gain the respect it deserves,” he said. “Reversing the current trend of devaluing African food requires a multi-pronged approach: favourable policy reforms, public awareness, financing for grassroots producers, and a cultural mindset shift across all generations,” he said. He added that there is need to have developing and implementing inclusive food policies that recognise and promote indigenous farming systems and knowledge. In conclusion, food experts at the forum emphasised that Africa’s rich culinary heritage is not just about what is eaten, but about who Africans are as a people. Protecting and promoting indigenous food systems, they said, is not just a matter of agriculture or nutrition—but of identity, sovereignty, and resilience.



