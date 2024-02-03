Push-pull technology to improve maize harvests

The Deputy director General Agricultural technology and promotion at National Agriculture Research Organisation (NARO), Dr Kassim Sadik has said the Push-pull technology is set to increase maize harvests for East African small holder farmers due to its high potential to increase food security and agricultural sustainability.

“Recently we witnessed a lot of unprecedented drought, floods, landslides, disease and emergencies which were not presented before, all these were attributed to climate change issues, now we have scientists who can enable us handle post-harvest handling very well so that we don’t lose what we have produced and be able to feed the world year round without consequences” he said.

Mr Kassim made the remarks at the opening of the third general assembly and regional stakeholders meeting for Up scaling the benefits of push-pull technology for sustainable agricultural intensification in East Africa (UPSCALE) held in Entebbe on Monday.

“This technology is good enough to make us cope with mitigating and adopting climate change issues, we need to embrace the diversity, great synergy and strengthen our partnerships. We need to talk about how we integrate messages, how we realise adoption of technologies, adoption will lead to utilisation which will create the transformation” he said.

The project coordinator Dr Emily Poppenborg said the project which has been rolled out in five focus study countries (Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania and Ethiopia) is expected have a great impact for mitigation adaptation to climate change.

“It’s a strategy that is very helpful to raising the yields of maize, it can be integrated with other ways of farming the maize in different types of farms regardless of their size and we are working on how we can have this technology expanded and integrated with existing systems that farmers have been using” she said.

Ms Poppenborg said in Uganda the project is being piloted in Iganga, Jinja, Kamuli and Namutumba districts.

“We have been checking the insects in the field, the soil fertility, water content and all these variables that we are measuring showed us a great impact on better resilience to climate change on farming maize and other cereals” she said.

Ms Stella Adur an agricultural economist with NARO said Push pull technology is meant to control striga weed, fall army worm, stemborers and improve soil fertility.

“Farmers plant maize along with the desmodium legume and Napier or brachiaria grass around the border to ensure pests don’t access the maize, the desmodium repels the pests and improves soil fertility. In parts of Uganda where the project has been implemented, farmers have reported improvement in their maize yields and seeing the level of pests going down” she said.

Ms Adur said although the push pull is focused on maize there are farmers who have started using the push pull with different crops like beans and cowpeas.