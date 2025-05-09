Raising chickens for egg production

Poultry farming plays a crucial role in enhancing human nutrition and ensuring food security. Eggs and meat are excellent sources of high-quality protein.

Beyond nutrition, poultry farming offers a strong opportunity for income generation and foreign exchange, especially through the export of poultry products, which are in high demand during social and cultural events in many regions. According to a study published on ResearchGate by experts from the Department of Animal Production and Technologies at Niğde Ömer Halisdemir University in Türkiye, the global poultry industry now houses over 23 billion birds. Over the past 50 years, the industry has expanded more than fivefold. Today, global egg production has reached 73 million tonnes, while poultry meat production stands at 100 million tonnes. Between 1961 and 2010, global per capita egg consumption rose from 4.55 kg to 8.92 kg, and poultry meat consumption increased from 2.88 kg to 14.13 kg. This significant growth is attributed to improved genetics and advancements in poultry feed.

Poultry in Uganda

Uganda’s poultry population is estimated at 47.6 million chickens, with 87.7 percent being free-range local breeds. However, commercial poultry farming using exotic breeds is growing rapidly — from 1.54 million birds in 2008 to 5.85 million in 2017 (Maaif & UBOS, 2018). In 2020, Uganda produced 44,667 tonnes of eggs, growing from just 8,620 tonnes in 1971 — an average annual increase of 4.44 percent. Meat production was recorded at 69,991 tonnes. Given these trends, agricultural experts stress the importance of adopting best practices in poultry farming for egg production. Below are key guidelines for farmers:

Getting started with egg-laying chicken

Melissa Strauss, a poultry expert from Epic Gardening in California, highlights that raising chickens is increasingly popular due to the benefits of fresh eggs and reduced grocery costs. She shares her experience of starting with two chickens during the Covid-19 pandemic, which turned into a thriving flock over time.

Start small but smart

Don’t hesitate to begin poultry farming. A farmer can start with a few birds and gradually expand. With proper care and management, egg production can quickly scale to a profitable level.

Estimate egg needs

Determine how many eggs your household or market requires. This will help decide the number of chicks to raise. Egg production varies by breed — most hens lay an egg almost every day for their first two years.

Space and location

Chickens don’t require a lot of land, but space planning is essential. Farmers need to decide where chickens can roam and which areas of the yard should be off-limits.

Free-range vs. confined

Free-range chickens have access to the outdoors, which improves their quality of life and egg quality. If outdoor space is limited, nutrient-rich feed should be provided, and chickens must be locked up safely each night.

Predator protection

Predators such as hawks, snakes, and rats can threaten chickens, especially chicks. Secure enclosures are critical to keep birds safe.

Housing and equipment

Chicken cages

Cage size depends on the number and breed of chickens. Each bird needs 3–4 square feet inside the coop and 8 inches of roosting space. Larger breeds require more space. Farmers can buy ready-made cages or build their own.

Brooder setup

Chicks need a brooder — a warm, clean space for the first few weeks. It can be homemade or purchased, and heating (via lamps or stoves) is essential.

Choosing the right breeds

Layer breeds are efficient egg producers with smaller bodies, needing less feed. Dual-purpose breeds are larger and also good for meat. For Ugandan conditions, highly recommended layer breeds include: While not essential, egg colour may affect market preference. Brown and white are standard, but some breeds lay blue, green, olive, or even pink eggs.

Feeding and Health

Chicks need high-protein starter feed (18–22%) during the first weeks. Layer feeds contain calcium for eggshell formation. Crushed eggshells can be added as a supplement. Food scraps, scratch feeds, and insects like mealworms can enrich their diet. Routine treatment and consultation with veterinary officers are necessary to keep chickens healthy and productive.

Research

In Uganda, scientists from Ngetta Zonal Agricultural Research and Development Institute (ZARDI) and Mukono ZARDI are collaborating to breed chickens suited for both egg and meat production. Dr Alfred Komakech at Ngetta ZARDI noted that local chicken breeds were collected mainly from northern Uganda and are being bred for enhanced productivity. Farmers in central Uganda send eggs for hatching to Mukono ZARDI.



