Rapid nagana testing  to give farmers relief

Researchers in Uganda have unveiled a portable and highly efficient trypanosomiasis diagnostic device that has the potential to transform livestock farming.

This device, resembling a pregnancy test in size and format, can swiftly detect Nagana, a prevalent cattle disease affecting swathes of farmers in Africa, Asia, and the Americas.

Nagana, endemic in 40 African countries, has been responsible for substantial losses in milk and meat production, accounting for up to 50 percent of these losses on the continent.

The device operates by analysing a single drop of blood and can determine whether an animal is infected with the parasitic Trypanosoma vivax within 30 minutes. What sets this device apart is its simplicity and its ability to function without electricity or additional equipment, making it suitable for use in resource-limited settings.

Dr Edward Wampande of Makerere University’s College of Veterinary Medicine, Animal Resources, and Bio-security emphasises the pressing need for affordable and straightforward diagnostics to support veterinarians and farmers in pre-treatment assessments. “Nagana is difficult to diagnose because early symptoms can be easily confused with other endemic diseases,” says Dr Wampande.

“There is an urgent need for new, inexpensive and simple diagnostics that can be used by vets and farmers to test animals prior to deploying medicines,” he says.

Focus

The World Health Organisation (WHO) validated Uganda’s achievement in eliminating at least one form of Human African trypanosomiasis in 2022, marking a milestone in public health.

Efforts to control tsetse fly infestations, historically concentrated on humans, have now shifted their focus to livestock. Dr Robert Mandela Wangoola of the Uganda Trypanosomiasis Control Council (COCTU) underlines the importance of managing trypanosomiasis for the growth of livestock exports.

“We cannot talk about increasing livestock exports when we’ve not managed trypanosomiasis,” Dr Wangoola says.

COCTU, established by law in 1992, initiated a programme to reduce Nagana prevalence to at least 5 percent, with considerable success in reducing it from 70 percent to 26 percent.

Dr Wangoola recognises that challenges remain, including uncontrolled animal movement, communal grazing practices in pastoralist communities, and the presence of conservation areas, which limit tsetse fly control.

Economic losses

Tsetse flies, the vectors of the disease, are responsible for nagana in animals and sleeping sickness in humans.

Nagana inflicts significant economic losses on livestock due to anaemia, reduced condition, and reproductive issues. Trypanosomoses pose a severe concern for animal health affecting international trade. Hence, accurate diagnosis is fundamental for epidemiological investigations, individual assessments, prevention, treatment, monitoring, surveillance, control, and international trade.

Cattle, sheep, and goats can all succumb to trypanosomiasis, which can be fatal within weeks. Symptoms include fever, anaemia, weight loss, emaciation, decreased milk yield, decreased appetite, and potential neurological and cardiac issues. Abortions, premature births, and damage to the male reproductive organs have also been observed.

Dr Wangoola observes that communities relying on animals for agriculture can experience a 34 percent decrease in output, leading to significant economic losses.

Dr Robert Wangoola Mandela the executive director of Uganda Trypanosomiasis Control Council (COCTU).

Control

Eliminating trypanosomiasis involves methods such as catalytic spray, surveillance, and research.

In Uganda, this disease is highly prevalent in areas north of Lake Kyoga, the Albertine region, and the Kagera River basin, as well as in Busoga, Teso, Lango, and parts of West Nile.

A critical starting point for addressing the problem is proper diagnosis, yet limited access to diagnostic tools and the challenge of reaching rural areas without electricity have been significant obstacles.

Previously, laboratory facilities have been at the Central Diagnostics Lab at Makerere University and the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries headquarters. Now there is a new solution at hand as researchers have unveiled a portable device and mini PCR machine that can work on solar or generator instead of the old technology that could only work on electric power.

“Rapid testing facilities is the way to go. You can literally do every human diagnostic scan with rapid testing kits. This is where the livestock industry should focus now to enable farmers to access diagnostics quickly,” Dr Wangoola says.

The kits were availed to the Ugandan market for the first time through a collaborative effort by Makerere University funded by the Research Innovation Fund during trials in Apac and Kiryandongo districts to enable farmers to access diagnostics easily.

The team led by Dr Rose Azuba conducted trials in Apac and Kiryandongo districts and found the kits effective for use.