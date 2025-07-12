Reaping from gonja amid pests and disease challenge

While gonja (plantain) is a typical banana family plantation crop and a delicacy enjoyed by many, the lack of knowledge about the plantation maintenance amid the changing climate, pests and disease attack is a big worry among a section of the farmers.

Unlike the other bananas that mature between 10 and 12 months, gonja will mature between 15 and 16 months; a period that many farmers believe is lengthy amid the plantation maintenance challenges. The fact that most of the banana weevils lay their respective eggs underneath the rootstock, the farmers have to fight the weevils using some of the basic cultural practices, including the application of chemicals.

At Bakijulula Village in Nyimbwa Sub-county, Luweero District, Mr Samuel Kasumba Basajjasubi owns a two-acre gonja plantation alongside three acres of the ordinary banana (matooke) plantation. For easier direction and identification, Kasumba is best known as ‘Omulimi Wagonja’ by his villagemates possibly because of his attachment to the gonja plantation at his farm.

While Bakijulula and Waluleta villages were once known for gonja and matooke production, producing the bulk supply for parts of Luweero, Nakaseke and Nakasongola areas, the plantations have been reduced to small gardens because of the banana weevils, among other pests and diseases. While Kasumba’s gonja plantation has on several occasions been attacked by the banana weevils that destroy the root stalk, his ability to deploy natural farming practices and application of locally produced organic pesticides keeps the plantation healthy.

Garden preparation and planting

The gonja sucker is placed in a well prepared hole measuring 2ft deep and 3ft wide. The sucker that is disease-free is half buried inside the hole using the top soils dug from the hole. It is also advisable to apply organic manure to enrich the soil nutrients. Because the soils need to remain soft, Kasumba goes for mulching as the best alternative in maintaining the garden. Unlike many gardens where the use of the hand hoes for tilling the soils is applied, the few grasses that grow through the heavily-mulched plantation are manually uprooted.

Spacing between the plants

For Kasumba, the standard planting space at his plantation is approximately 3-4ft apart. Because the parent plant produces several suckers, only two suckers should remain at the base of the parent plant. The farmer is also advised to plan for trenches that help retain the runoff water back to the soil.

Locally available herbs mixed to fight weevils

A mixture of red pepper, human urine, ash, eucalyptus and tobacco leaves applied beneath the root stalk help keep the weevils that threaten the plantation. This is applied as many times as possible to protect both the young and mature plants. The mixture undergoes a fermentation period of about three weeks to produce an effective pesticide. Mr Isma Ssembajwe, another gonja farmer at Waluleta Village in Makulubita Sub-county, Luweero District, who owns a two-acre plantation, uses the same formula for the locally prepared (fermented) organic pesticide to destroy the weevils at his plantation. Ssembajwe, who has cultivated the same land for more than seven years, pays his children’s school fees from the plantation with an annual estimate of Shs25m from the two-acre farm.

Unlike many farmers, the two farmers say they have not sought skills from trained extension staff but learn out of experience at their respective farms. “I spend more than half of the day at my garden and develop farming skills out of the great experience as a local farmer. After witnessing many farmers abandon gonja farming because of the weevil attack, I decided to mix the herbs. The experiment has worked on my garden,” Kasumba says in an interview. While Kasumba is yet to find out the root cause of the banana weevils that keep invading the plantations, he believes the weevils move between gardens and find the best conditions under the root stalks.

Mr Edward Yosam Ssembusi, a retired agricultural officer and farmer at Ndibulungi Village, Butuntumula Sub-county, Luweero District, explains that a combination of farm practices that include removing the affected plants and application of insecticides and use of herbicides with the right concentrate can be helpful.

“I cannot dismiss the herbicides as an alternative way of destroying the weevils. At my farm where I grow bogoya (Cavendish banana), gonja and the matooke, I apply all these practices, including the maintenance of a clean garden to get rid of the weevils among other pests and diseases,” he says.

“When de-suckering (removal of extra suckers from the mother plant), ensure the roots of the mother plant and the remaining suckers are not badly affected. This will ensure the mother plant and the remaining suckers remain resistant to disease attack,”Ssembusi adds.

Expert view on banana gardening

Luweero District Agricultural Officer Wilberforce Ssemigga advises farmers to maintain healthy plants through proper farming methods. “It is true that the weevils are a big setback to the farming population that grow the bananas but a well maintained garden will attract less diseases, including banana weevils. Proper weeding, mulching, pruning, removal of excess suckers will make the plantation clean and a less favourable area for the disease spread,” he says.

Market for gonja

At Kasumba’s plantation , a bunch of mature gonja fetches between Shs20,000 and Shs30,000. The harvest is between 95 and 100 bunches per month. Kasumba has a ready market for the gonja from several dealers in Kampala City. “The local consumers negotiate lower prices and often fail to underestimate the market potential in Kampala among other areas,” he says.

Detecting weevils in a banana plant

Because the weevils feed on a section of the roots and the root stalk, the leaves develop a yellowish colour from the original green colour. The stems become weak with stunted growth. A farmer who pays keen interest in the garden can easily detect the change through observation. Regular inspection of the garden can help the farmer in detecting the weevils and any other disease at the plantation, Ssemigga explains.