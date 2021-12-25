Reaping sweet profits from stingless bees 

During the Seeds of Gold Farm Clinic at Rwebitaba Zardi in Fort Portal, many farmers were concerned with the commercialisation of stingless bees which are being kept at the institute.

The increased demand for honey and bee products is not sustainable and with stingless bees, the honeybees got a partner. As the name suggests, the stingless bees do not sting; thus, it is easier to extract the honey, pollen, and propolis frequently.

Ronald Mugume, an apiculturist at Rwebitaba ZARDI said stingless bees are going to become more important especially with urban farmers.

“It is also quite profitable with further increase in profitability possible through further technical improvements and beehive management,” Mugume said.

Most beekeepers reported lack of knowledge on how to domesticate and keep the stingless bees as the main reason for few people being engaged in meliponary.

The potential of keeping stingless bees is largely in Western Highland areas of Kabarole, Kyenjojo and Bunyanbu as well as the Lake Victoria Crescent. The potential areas are areas of Luweero and Wakiso districts.

According to Mugume, stingless bees have the ability to thrive under diverse climatic conditions.

The main stingless bee products currently harvested by include honey and propolis.

He adds that farmers need to use appropriate hive technologies to be able to manage colonies as the nesting characteristics of the species vary.

“The use of properly designed beehives in the domestication process can increase success rates of hiving them,” he said.

Stingless bees must also be protected from attacks.

Mugume explains that it is very important when using log hives or box hives, that every crack or opening

except for the main entrance is carefully closed after opening of the hive.

“This can be done with clay or a mixture of clay and cow dung. If not, the bees can be attacked by other bees or enemies,” Mugume explains.

The annual honey harvest from a stingless bee colony is most often between 200gm to five kilos depending on the species of bees, vegetation and handling.