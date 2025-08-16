Red pumpkin more resilient

At the recent National Agricultural Show in Jinja, one particular exhibit captured attention: a vibrant, deep orange pumpkin that stands out from the familiar. Its distinctive, flat shape and uniform size subtly draw the eye, sparking curiosity among farmers. This unique specimen is the Kaori Kuri red pumpkin, a new variety poised to offer significant benefits to farmers.

This high-potential crop, distributed by Bukoola Chemical Industries, the sole distributors for Enza Zaden, a Dutch vegetable-breeding company, promises improved yields, enhanced marketability and resilience in the face of changing climatic conditions. Deo Mbago Obwin, an agronomist with Bukoola, expresses enthusiasm about the Kaori Kuri variety.

"This isn't just another pumpkin; it's a game-changer for our farmers. The Kaori Kuri is a versatile crop belonging to the pumpkin family, and its segmentation makes it ideal for various market demands," Obwin says.

Uganda's agricultural heritage boasts several well-known pumpkin varieties, including Sweet Cream, Bala, Dulu, Onziga, Sunfish, Sugar Pie, Anderina, Ebihaza, and Flat White Boer. While these varieties have sustained communities for generations, the Kaori Kuri introduces a new level of performance.

"What sets Kaori Kuri apart from these traditional varieties is its remarkable consistency and resilience. Many local pumpkins, while valuable, can vary significantly in size, shape, and even susceptibility to disease. The Kaori Kuri, however, delivers a uniform product, a consistent deep orange colour, and a shape that's ideal for both fresh consumption and processing. This predictability is a huge advantage for farmers aiming for commercial markets," Obwin adds.

The Kaori Kuri is perfectly suited for the fresh market, offering attractive, loose fruits, and also holds significant potential for processing. Its plant characteristics are robust, ensuring healthy growth and productivity. Each plant is designed for efficiency, contributing to high yields per hectare.

"We're looking at a plant population guide of 12,000 to 14,000 plants per hectare. This optimal spacing ensures farmers can get the most out of their land, translating directly into higher incomes," Obwin explains.

Impressive

The fruit itself is a standout. It boasts a deep orange skin colour, a characteristic deep flat shape, and remarkable uniformity, with each fruit weighing between 0.8 and 1kg. This consistency is a major advantage for both farmers and buyers, ensuring predictable sizing.

Beyond its appealing aesthetics and uniform size, the Kaori Kuri also boasts excellent storage potential, offering an extended shelf life that reduces post-harvest losses and allows farmers greater flexibility in marketing their produce. The market value of the Kaori Kuri further underscores its potential. "We project that a single Kaori Kuri pumpkin can fetch up to Shs5,000 on the market.

This is a significant rate compared to many other local pumpkin breeds, which often sell for less and with greater variability in size and quality. This premium price, combined with consistent yields, means a substantial income for our farmers," Obwin says.

One of the most compelling aspects of the Kaori Kuri, Obwin says, is its impressive disease resistance.

"It has intermediate resistance to viral diseases like Zucchini Yellows Mosaic Virus, Watermelon Mosaic Virus, and Papaya Ringspot Virus. This built-in resilience means less reliance on costly chemical interventions and more stable yields for our farmers," Obwin says.

The Kaori Kuri's inherent hardiness and adaptability makes it a promising candidate for mitigating the impacts of climate change.

Its ability to thrive and resist common diseases under varying environmental conditions positions it as a resilient crop for the future. "As we face increasingly unpredictable weather patterns, crops that can withstand environmental stresses are invaluable," Obwin adds.

"The Kaori Kuri's robust nature and disease resistance are key attributes that will help farmers navigate the challenges posed by climate change, ensuring food security."

Contribution to food security

Beyond its commercial viability, the Kaori Kuri, like all pumpkins in general, plays a crucial role in enhancing food security across Uganda. Its excellent storage potential means harvested pumpkins can be kept for months, reducing vulnerability to food shortages.

Nutritionally, pumpkins are a powerhouse, rich in essential vitamins like A and C, iron and fibre. This makes them invaluable in combating malnutrition, particularly among vulnerable groups such as children and expectant mothers. Moreover, the versatility of the pumpkin plant is a significant asset.

All parts – from the leaves and flowers to the fruit and seeds – are edible and can be incorporated into various dishes. The flesh and seeds can be dried and processed into flour, which can then be used to enrich porridges, soups and other food products, extending the usability of the harvest.

This multi-purpose nature, combined with its relatively low maintenance requirements and high yields, positions the Kaori Kuri as a staple that can significantly bolster household food security and contribute to a more resilient food system in Uganda.

Storage...Shelf life

Key features

Target market: Fresh market and processing

Fruit characteristics: Deep orange colour, deep flat shape, consistent 0.8-1kg fruit weight, excellent storage potential.

Plant population guide: 12,000-14,000 plants per hectare

Disease resistance: Zucchini Yellows Mosaic Virus, Watermelon Mosaic Virus, Papaya Ringspot Virus