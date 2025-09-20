Restoring mountain lands through bench terracing

For 30-year-old Valentino Tukamuhabwa, life in Kiriba A, Ndeego, Rubanda District within the Kitotera-Kanyamperere watershed, has always been a struggle against the land. Like generations before her, Tukamuhabwa grew Irish potatoes, but the once-fertile soil had been ravaged by relentless overcultivation.

The traditional bench terracing her community practiced offered little defense against the relentless erosion that washed away precious topsoil and vital nutrients with every heavy rain.

"The land became less productive. Erosion continued to terrorize us," Tukamuhabwa recounts.

But a new dawn is breaking over the hills of Rubanda. The International Fertilizer Development Center (IFDC), in partnership with the Embassy of the Kingdom of Netherlands and local authorities, has introduced a transformative land restoration initiative: the Building Resilience and Inclusive Growth of Highland farming systems for rural Transformation (BRIGHT) Project.

This initiative, alongside complementary programmes like Common Ground and Technoserve, is tackling the widespread problem of land degradation and food insecurity, with an ambitious goal to fully replenish the land by 2030.

At the heart of this new hope is the reversed contour bench terracing method. Unlike the traditional terraces that often failed to halt the erosion completely, this innovative approach is designed to capture and retain every drop of water and speck of soil.

It involves strategically placed earthen dams built within the terraces to capture rainwater, allowing it to slowly infiltrate the soil rather than run off. This not only conserves water but also reduces the destructive force of surface flow. Robust, deep-rooted grass species are planted along the edges of the terraces.

Their intricate root networks act as natural binders, holding the soil firmly in place and preventing erosion. Agroforestry is a key component, with nitrogen-fixing trees planted along the terrace boundaries. These trees not only further stabilise the soil but also enrich it with essential nutrients, provide shade, and enhance biodiversity.

Valentino Tukamuhabwa, a local farmer.

Tukamuhabwa, a project beneficiary, shared her experience. "Before, I would plant a bag of seeds and get only five sacks of potatoes," she said. "Now, with the new terraces and manure, I am harvesting 15 to 20 sacks from the same amount of seed. It has changed our lives."

Innovative approach

The BRIGHT Project, is a four-year initiative implemented by the International Fertilizer Development Center (IFDC) in Uganda. Its core mission is to improve the food and nutrition security and incomes of farmers in the country's highland regions, including Kigezi, Mt. Elgon and Rwenzori.

The project is funded by the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands and aims to build the resilience of over 100,000 households against economic and climate shocks. The BRIGHT Project uses a bottom-up approach called Participatory Integrated Planning (PIP).

This model empowers local communities and individual households to drive their own development. Instead of imposing solutions, the project first conducts meetings where communities identify their specific challenges related to soil degradation, low productivity, and climate change.

Farmers and community members then work together to develop their own visions and action plans. This includes identifying potential solutions and determining what they can do with their own resources and knowledge.

The project supports these community-designed plans by introducing a combination of **physical interventions and climate-smart agricultural practices. For example, it helps farmers construct reversed contour bench terraces that trap rainwater and prevent erosion. They also promote the planting of trees and grass to stabilise the soil and introduce agroforestry practices.

During the recent outreach event where members and partners shared experiences and learnings, officials and partners gathered to review the progress of these projects. Benoni Kahangi, the Rubanda District Production Officer, explained how rapid population growth led to land fragmentation, over-cultivation and monocropping, which destroyed the district’s once-extensive terracing and led to severe soil erosion.

"As the population increased, all those terraces were destroyed. And eventually it resulted in over-cultivation, it resulted in monocropping, and all this resulted in soil erosion," Kahangi says. In Shangale Town Council, a 10-acre demonstration site has been established where old terraces have been restored. This site serves as a learning center for other farmers.

"The reason as to why the demo was established by the BRIGHT Project, it is like a learning center," Kahangi notes. The project has already worked with 25,000 households across 12 villages, restoring an estimated 200 acres of land.

This restoration includes not only terracing but also the creation of trenches, grass waterways, and the promotion of agroforestry using tree seedlings that fix nitrogen in the soil. These interventions are crucial for restoring the land's fertility, which had declined to the point that farmers were following the soil down from the hilltops to the lowlands in search of fertile ground.

Due to inadequate soil and water management in the highlands, wetlands are being encroached upon.

Restoring the "Mother Food District"

Rubanda District, once known as the "Mother Food District" of western Uganda, is a major producer of Irish potatoes, second only to Kisoro. Kahangi lamented the decline in productivity over the years. "Initially, farmers could grow a sack [of seed potato] and get around 15 sacks," he said, "but due to the loss of soil fertility, that one declined to around... five sacks."

However, with the help of the BRIGHT Project and other innovations, productivity is making a comeback. Farmers are being trained in making organic manure and some have even developed their own method called okufumbira, where they use sheep to replenish their soils.

These innovations have shown remarkable results, with yields returning to and even exceeding their former levels, with some farmers harvesting between 15 and 20 sacks from a single sack of seed.

This renewed productivity has a ready market, as Rubanda supplies potatoes to major urban centers like Kampala and even exports to neighbouring countries like Rwanda, South Sudan and the DR Congo.

Typical hillside older terraces in Kiriba A Village that are prone to erosion, highlighting the need for improved land restoration techniques. PHOTOS/GEORGE KATONGOLE

Towards food security

Patrick Boro, the Country Director for IFDC Uganda, explained that the BRIGHT Project is part of a broader mission to build farmer resilience in highland regions.

"We have realised that we can be talking about soil fertility. but if the soil is so badly degraded... there is a need to not just talk about adding fertilisers or other inputs, but ensuring that that soil or that landscape is properly stabilized," he said.

The Netherlands Embassy recognises that smallholder farmers, who make up 95 per cent of Uganda’s farmers and produce 80 per cent of its agricultural output, are vital for the country’s economic growth. Despite facing challenges like land degradation, climate change, and lack of access to finance, these farmers are "very clever people" with great potential.

The embassy's comprehensive program, which includes projects on sustainable land use, access to finance, and farmer organizations, is designed to work from the farmer's perspective to create lasting change.

Government support

Hon. Fred Kyakulaga Bwino, the State Minister for Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, lauded the project's impact. He noted that beyond affecting primary production, soil erosion had destroyed roads, making it difficult for farmers to transport their produce. The minister urged beneficiaries to take the project seriously and encouraged non-beneficiaries to visit the demonstration sites to learn and replicate the practices.

He also addressed a key challenge: landlords who might interfere with the land restoration efforts of tenant farmers. He warned them not to impede progress, emphasizing that the mission is about "food security... feeding the household, feeding the community, feeding the country, feeding Africa, and feeding the world."

He has since directed the Rubanda District Production Officer to engage and sensitise these landlords, taking action if they refuse to cooperate. The landlords' fears are real, as some believe that improving the land of their tenants could lead to their land being taken by the project or the government.

The district is now working to reassure them that these interventions are meant to improve productivity for everyone and do not affect land ownership rights.