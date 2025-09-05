Rwenzori farmers launch agroecology model village to boost food security

Farmers in the Rwenzori Sub-region have launched an Agroecology Model Village, a community-led initiative aimed at transforming food systems, ensuring safe food production, and addressing the twin challenges of climate change and environmental degradation.

The project, spearheaded by local farmers in Kitagwenda District, with support from the Participatory Ecological Land Use Management (PELUM) Uganda, the Ministry of Agriculture, and other stakeholders, is seen as a turning point in efforts to strengthen food security through sustainable and organic farming practices. At the heart of the initiative are local farmers such as Norah Katushabe, who have long struggled with poor yields, soil degradation, and the harmful effects of pesticides.

“We have been farming for many years, but our production has remained low. Most of the pesticides we bought from the market were dangerous—they damaged the soil and affected crop quality in the long run,” Katushabe says, adding that with the support of stakeholders, farmers now have the confidence to abandon toxic chemicals in favour of organic and ecological farming practices “We want to grow food that is safe for our families and communities.” Katushabe says the Rugarama Agroecology Model Village was officially launched as a demonstration hub where farmers can exchange knowledge, learn practical skills, and replicate the model across the region.

Allan Ssebulime, the PELUM Uganda Country Board member , described the initiative as a “farmer family learning project” already engaging more than 500 households. “This model is firmly rooted in principles of food sovereignty, agroecology, dignified livelihoods, and inclusive participation in decision-making,” he said. He stressed that agroecology directly confronts challenges such as environmental degradation, global warming, and pollution caused by toxic chemicals, all of which have weakened food systems and raised health concerns in Ugandan communities. “One of our key objectives is to advocate for local governments to formally adopt and promote agroecology as a pathway to sustainable livelihoods,” Ssebulime noted.

Community platforms

He added that farmers have been mobilised into community platforms that provide safe spaces for identifying issues, voicing concerns, and engaging policymakers to develop supportive ordinances and by-laws. “The launch of the Rugarama Model Village represents a transformative milestone not only for this community but for the broader advancement of ecological farming and food sovereignty in Uganda,” he emphasised. George Bob Sande from the Ministry of Agriculture hailed the initiative as a timely intervention aligned with Uganda’s vision of ensuring safe and sufficient food for all citizens. “This gazetted model village will operate according to the 13 principles of agroecology.

Farmers here are committing to safe food production across the value chain from the farm to the market and finally to the consumer’s table,” he said. Sande underscored the government’s commitment to creating an enabling policy environment to protect farmers from exploitation and ensure their systems remain sustainable. “As government, we are not only supporting household food security and income but also ensuring what people consume is safe for their health,” he said. He pointed to several policy frameworks under development, including the National Food and Nutrition Policy, the National Organic Agriculture Policy, which focus on food safety, indigenous seeds, and sustainable food production.

“These policies will work hand in hand with the National Agroecology Strategy, which has already been finalised,” he added. For Prof Clovis Kabaseke, the chairperson of the Rwenzori Regional Agroecology Actors Platform (RAAP), the success of the model village lies in its deep community involvement. “The local community has been at the centre of planning and implementation to ensure the model addresses their specific needs,” Prof. Kabaseke said. “There is compelling evidence that agroecology improves soil fertility through methods like agroforestry, composting, manure application, and crop cover. These techniques increase the carbon content of soil, improve water retention, and strengthen resilience against droughts,” he explained.

Benefits of intercropping

Prof Kabaseke also highlighted the benefits of inter-cropping techniques, which reduce insect damage while boosting yields of local crops. “By combining indigenous knowledge with innovative farming methods, agroecology can provide a sustainable solution to the challenges of food insecurity, climate change, and poor farming practices,” he said. He added that Uganda, like many African countries, faces a food security paradox, with vast agricultural potential yet communities keep struggling with hunger, malnutrition, and unsafe food. He also revealed that with the help of the Mountain of the Moon University, several research will be conducted to make sure this agroecology model village succeeds.

According to the Uganda Bureau of Statistics, an estimated 10 million Ugandans are food insecure, while diet-related illnesses such as malnutrition, diabetes, and hypertension are on the rise. Experts argue that agroecology offers a pathway to break this cycle by focusing on healthy soils, indigenous crops, and safe food production rather than chemical-intensive farming. “Agroecology is more than just farming, it is a statement about the potential of local communities to reclaim food systems, protect their environment, and ensure healthy futures,” Prof Kabaseke noted. He also noted that farmers who have already embraced the model are reporting positive results. Improved soil fertility, reduced spending on chemical inputs, and healthier food are among the early benefits. Katushabe, who has transitioned to organic farming, says her family’s harvests have improved both in quality and quantity.

“The food tastes better, lasts longer, and we feel safer eating it. Most importantly, I spend less money on chemicals,” she explained. Her testimony mirrors a growing realisation among farmers that while agroecology requires patience and community collaboration, the long-term gains outweigh the short-term lure of pesticides and chemical fertilisers. Rugarama Agroecology Model Village also ties into Uganda’s broader commitments under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goal 2 (Zero Hunger), Goal 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), and Goal 13 (Climate Action).



