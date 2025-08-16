Rwenzori farmers want total ban on hazardous pesticides

Farmers from Uganda’s Rwenzori region have raised alarm over the continued importation and use of hazardous pesticides in the country, warning that these chemicals are threatening agricultural production, public health, and environmental safety particularly in the region’s fragile hilly areas.

Under their umbrella body, the Rwenzori Regional Agroecology Actors Platform (RAAP), the farmers say they are working tirelessly to promote sustainable food systems in the region.

However, their efforts are being undermined by the persistent entry of harmful pesticides—some already banned in the European Union (EU)—into Uganda’s markets.

Speaking during the launch of a campaign against the importation of EU-banned hazardous pesticides in Rugarama - Kitagwenda District, Dr Clovis Kabaseke, and chairperson of RAAP, called on both the EU and the government to strictly enforce rules to keep such chemicals out of the country.

“Glyphosate and Chlorpyrifos are among the most dangerous pesticides still readily available in Uganda. They pose serious risks to human health, biodiversity, and long-term food security,” Dr Kabaseke said. He noted that the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), and the World Health Organisation (WHO) define pesticides as substances used to control pests or regulate plant growth.

However, many chemicals used in Uganda not only target pests but also harm crops, soils, and water systems.

He reveals this should be addressed urgently because agriculture employs nearly 70 percent of Uganda’s workforce and contributes about 24 percent to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Yet, most farmers still practice subsistence farming, relying heavily on traditional methods.

“The sector already faces challenges such as poor soil health, dependence on unpredictable rainfall, limited access to modern farming tools, and the impacts of climate change,” Dr Kabaseke explained.

One of the biggest hurdles, he said, is pest resistance, worsened by the country’s warm climate that allows pests to thrive year-round. This resistance leads to heavier pesticide use, creating a vicious cycle that lowers productivity and undermines Uganda’s ability to achieve Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 2 – Zero Hunger.

“To boost agricultural productivity, controlling pests and diseases is essential,” he said. “But reliance on hazardous pesticides ultimately reduces yields, damages ecosystems, and jeopardizes livelihoods.”

The scale of the problem

Dr Kabaseke says Uganda currently has more than 40 pesticide-importing companies and the increased demand for pesticides is linked to the expansion of hybrid seed cultivation, intensified weeding practices, and commercial livestock production.

“By the end of 2023, the country had 115 active pesticide ingredients and 669 pesticide brands registered for use. According to the Pesticide Action Network, a staggering 47.8 percent of these active ingredients and 68.6 percent of brands fall under the category of Highly Hazardous Pesticides (HHPs),” he says.

He adds that as of July 2023, at least 65.5 percent of these flagged ingredients were not approved for use in EU countries due to their toxicity. Many are carcinogenic, harmful to pollinators such as bees, and persist in the environment long after application. “Runoff from farms is contaminating rivers and wetlands, harming aquatic life, and destroying pollinator populations,” Dr Kabaseke warned.

“Without pollinators, many crops simply cannot produce.” He stressed that pesticide use in Uganda must comply with both national laws and international treaties aimed at reducing exposure to hazardous chemicals such as the Rotterdam Convention and the Stockholm Convention.

“We can grow enough food without poisoning our land, water, and people,” he said. “But we need urgent action, political will, and commitment from all stakeholders.”

Mr Allan Ssebulime, a country board member of the Participatory Ecological Land Use Management (PELUM) association, said misuse of pesticides is on the rise fuelled by poor regulation, lack of farmer training, and counterfeit agro-chemicals on the market.

“Glyphosate, for example, is widely used in Uganda despite mounting evidence of its links to water contamination, soil degradation, and human health risks,” he said.