SAYE project transforms farming in Busoga area

In a region where youth unemployment stands at 43.5 percent, a youth empowerment initiative is rewriting the narrative for young people in Busoga Sub-region. The Stimulating Agribusiness for Youth Employment (SAYE) project, led by Heifer International and its partners, is not only changing the face of farming but also offering a lifeline to thousands of youth, who previously saw no path to a dignified livelihood.

The impact of SAYE was powerfully demonstrated as the Minister of State for Agriculture, Animal Industry, and Fisheries, Mr Fred Bwiino Kyakulaga, symbolically flagged off produce vans at Namungalwe Sub-county offices in Iganga District recently, celebrating the first major harvest by youth participating in the project.

The sight of abundant tomatoes, onions and watermelons filling the vehicles headed for the market was a testament to the success of this innovative approach to tackling youth unemployment through agriculture.

Success stories

Among the shining examples is 19-year-old Jovia Nabirye of Iganga. A school dropout with no practical skills and no work, Nabirye found herself drifting into playing cards to pass time. Her life took a dramatic turn when she joined a youth farmers group under the SAYE project. With just two harvests from her quarter-acre tomato farm, Nabirye has already earned Shs2m. Her ambitions have now soared.

Similarly, Jackson Nsadha, another 19-year-old, has moved from the arduous and poorly paid work of sugarcane harvesting, earning a meagre Shs5,000 a day, to a thriving entrepreneur.

His family's small landholding had limited his opportunities. Now, as a member of the Kyaterekera Youth Farmers Group in Bugole A, Nawandala Sub-county, Iganga District, Nsadha is part of a collective group cultivating five acres of onions, watermelons and tomatoes.

From his personal quarter-acre plot, he has earned Shs3.7m from two harvests. Nsadha's journey began when his area LC1 chairperson learned about the SAYE project at the Nawandala sub-county and mobilised local youth. Today, their group boasts 28 members.

Enabling environment

The SAYE project is a broad initiative targeting 250,000 youth, with a goal of enabling 170,000 to earn a sustainable income by its conclusion. John Ssenyonga, the SAYE project director, says after just nine months, 50,000 youth have already been enrolled, and 27,000 have started earning from their enterprises. The project fosters collective action, with 44 cooperatives already formed, on course to achieve the initial target of 144 by 2029.

Beyond direct farming, SAYE is also spurring entrepreneurship. So far, 2,600 small businesses have been created and 16,000 youth have been organised into Saccos, enabling them to access more than Shs160m in loans – a crucial step given that 96 percent of participating youth currently utilise hired land.

The 5,240 acres currently under cultivation through the project are now valued at Shs1.7 billion. The project's success is rooted in a multi-pronged approach that includes mobilisation of farmers, value addition, market linkages and collaboration with various development organisations. Enterprises under SAYE focus on diverse crops such as vegetables, legumes, watermelons and tomatoes.

Farmers like David Seekimuli, 29, a watermelon farmer and member of the 30-strong Elite A Youth Farmers Group in Kagumba, Kamuli District, and Issa Magumba, 30, from the Nakalama Chicken Roasters Association with over 30 members, exemplify the varied opportunities being unlocked. William Matovu, the Country Director for Heifer International Uganda, expresses optimism about the project's potential.

"The SAYE project is a testament to the power of investing in our youth and in the agricultural sector. We are cultivating an entire ecosystem of growth, offering young people opportunities for skilling, market access and overcoming the pervasive challenge of youth unemployment that has long gripped regions like Busoga," he says.

SAYE is a collaborative effort, with Heifer International partnering with organisations such as the Mastercard Foundation. Other consortium partners include ASIGMA, Consortium for Enhancing University Responsiveness to Agribusiness Development Limited (CURAD), Financial Sector Deepening Uganda (FSDU), and Federation of Small and Medium Enterprises Uganda (FSME). These partnerships provide market-relevant skills, business incubation, access to finance through initiatives like the SAYE Credit Fund and improved market linkages.