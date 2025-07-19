Schools inspire young innovators to transform agriculture

On a bright morning, the usually quiet roads leading to Jinja buzz with activity. School buses from across Uganda converge at the National Agricultural Show, carrying eager students and their teachers to one of the country's most anticipated agricultural learning events. The show, which was held early this month, under the theme “Seeds of change: Young people driving innovations to Harness Agricultural Wealth,” was not just a showcase of modern farming techniques but a platform for youth-driven innovation. Organised by the Uganda National Farmers Federation (UNFFE) in partnership with the Ministries of Education and that of Agriculture, the event aimed to empower young people to become key drivers of agricultural development. What stood out this year was the remarkable creativity displayed by pupils from various schools. From adding value to agricultural produce to developing organic fertilisers and eco-friendly products, students demonstrated a solid grasp of practical agricultural science.

Innovations on Display

One group of enthusiastic innovators came from Mathematics, Science, and Technology (MST) Junior School. Their creativity even caught the attention of the Minister of State for Higher Education, Mr John Chrysestom Muyingo, who encouraged the young learners to patent their inventions to safeguard against intellectual theft.

Soil microbe fertiliser – Peter Shawn Seremba

Peter Shawn Seremba, a Primary Six pupil at MST Junior School, developed a unique organic fertiliser using soil microbes. Drawing from classroom lessons on sustainable farming, Seremba discovered that microbes found in decomposing leaves, especially those that collect under trees, play a critical role in soil health. His process involves soaking dry leaves in water inside a sealed container for at least a week to allow microbial multiplication. The resulting liquid, rich in beneficial microbes, is then mixed with water and cow dung. After a 15-day fermentation period, the mixture becomes a nutrient-rich manure. The microbes help convert nitrates into ammonia, an essential nutrient for plant growth. This organic fertiliser is now being produced on a larger scale at his school. It is packaged in 10kg bags costing Shs20,000 and smaller quantities at Shs2,000 per kilogramme. The product is available at the school premises in Bwerenga, Entebbe Road, and at agricultural expos like the Jinja show.

Lactic acid solution – Simolni Gynah

Another noteworthy invention came from 11-year-old Simolni Gynah, who created a natural lactic acid solution. Her process begins with soaking rice grains in water for 48 hours. She then mixes this with maize bran and leaves it to ferment for another 48 hours. After filtering the liquid, she adds milk to encourage the growth of lactic acid bacteria. To preserve it, she uses molasses or refrigeration. The product is designed primarily for use in livestock farming. When mixed with water, it can be sprayed on animals to neutralize odors and improve digestion. Simolni’s product is sold in 100ml bottles for Shs5,000 and one-litre bottles for Shs20,000.

A new approach to teaching