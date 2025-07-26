Scientists launch anti-aflatoxin solution

Ugandan farmers growing staple crops such as maize, groundnuts, millet, sorghum, and cassava have long grappled with the threat of aflatoxin contamination, a silent but dangerous food safety issue. Now, scientists from the National Agricultural Research Organisation (Naro) are introducing a game-changing solution, aflasafe, a biocontrol product designed to drastically reduce aflatoxins in the food chain.





A new hope for farmers

Dr Moses Matovu, a senior research officer at the National Livestock Resources Research Institute (NaLIRRI), revealed that large-scale production of aflasafe is set to begin later this year. He made the announcement during a training workshop for science journalists on aflatoxin control and food safety.





Aflatoxins are a type of mycotoxin—naturally occurring toxic substances produced by certain molds, particularly Aspergillus flavus and Aspergillus parasiticus. These toxins are not only harmful to human health, causing cancer and DNA mutations, but they also have devastating economic impacts, including loss of export revenue. “When one applies it in the garden before planting, aflasafe can cut down the contamination by up to 50 percent,” said Dr Matovu.

The science behind aflasafe

Aflasafe works by using a toxigenic (non-toxic) strains of Aspergillus flavus to outcompete and suppress the toxic varieties in the soil and crops. The non-toxic strains are grown on sterilised sorghum grains and applied to fields around 2–3 weeks before flowering. This simple but effective technique significantly reduces aflatoxin levels in crops. Currently, a production facility under construction at NaLIRRI will have the capacity to produce five tonnes of aflasafe per hour. Until full-scale production begins, farmers can still access limited quantities at Shs20,000 per kilogramme.





Tackling a national health concern

Aflatoxin contamination is just one part of a broader food safety crisis in Uganda. Dr Matovu said poor post-harvest handling, overuse of pesticides, antimicrobial residues in animal products, and natural toxins like cyanide in cassava, all contribute to the problem. It's estimated that about 30 percent of Ugandans suffer from diseases linked to contaminated fresh produce, while 1.3 million are affected by foodborne illnesses annually. Technological innovations supporting food safety

In addition to aflasafe, researchers and developers are introducing digital solutions like the AgriPredict app, SMS alerts for farmers, and hermetic grain storage bags to help reduce crop spoilage and contamination.

To monitor and ensure food safety, Naro operates a multi-purpose Mycotoxin laboratory equipped with advanced testing systems, including the Thin Layer Chromatography (TLC), High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC), Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA). These tools allow for precise detection and measurement of aflatoxins in food, feed, and even human and animal blood samples. For instance, the ELISA machine at NaLIRRI can test up to 20 samples simultaneously.

The machine costs Shs400m.

A regional and global concern

Uganda’s efforts to tackle aflatoxin contamination are part of a larger regional movement. The Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS), in coordination with other East African standards bodies, has set the acceptable aflatoxin level at 10 parts per billion (ppb). International standards vary from 4 to 30 ppb, but enforcement in local markets remains weak, with most testing done for export certification. Scientists note that there are at least 18 known types of aflatoxins, with B1, B2, G1, G2, M1, and M2 being the most prevalent. M1 and M2, in particular, have been detected in milk from animals fed on contaminated feed.

Future outlook

With full commercialisation of Aflasafe expected by year’s end, Ugandan farmers will have greater access to a sustainable, environmentally friendly method of protecting their crops from aflatoxins. The technology, already successfully adopted in countries like Kenya and Nigeria, could help Uganda recover an estimated $38m (Shs136b) annually in lost export opportunities.

As the country moves toward safer food systems, innovations like Aflasafe and improved testing technologies offer a promising path to healthier communities and more robust agricultural exports. For more information about accessing Aflasafe or testing services, farmers and stakeholders are encouraged to contact Naro or NaLIRRI directly.



