Sebei, Bugisu get irrigation scheme

Climate change is for real. That is a fact. Gone are the age-old planting and harvesting seasons we grew up accustomed to. Today, the country's climate is unpredictable, to say the least. And to a farmer, that is a dangerous thing.

Mitigating factors like irrigation are the way to go; where farmers can go about their business uninterrupted by climate change and its associated effects. That is where Atari irrigation scheme comes into play. Last week, Frank Tumwebaze, the minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, presided over the groundbreaking ceremony of the scheme, whose construction is expected to be finished in December 2026.

Game changer

Atari Basin is a huge expanse of flatlands lying between Bulambuli District in Bugisu and Kween District in Sebei. Its climate is full of adverse ironies. During the rainy season, water from the mountains floods the area, rendering any activity impossible. During the dry season, the sun bakes the place into no meaningful activity. Even the Atari River, which is the primary source of water, goes to near dryness.

According to the feasibility study that was conducted by the ministries of agriculture and water plus the funders, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), this water could be tapped and used to irrigate the plantations in the area especially during the dry season to enable a year-long farming calendar.

In 2014 when study was made, it was discovered that only 264 hectares were the cultivated area for rice. By 2029, three years after the completion of the scheme, the projected area is 570 hectares, producing five tonnes of rice per hectare, up from the current two tonnes. The project will also see other crops like maize, soybean, tomatoes and cabbages all catered for.

Overall, 479 land owners have signed up for it with their 688 plots of land (680 hectares). The general population of 6500 people in the two sub counties of Sikwo in Kween and Bumufuni in Bulambuli are the primary beneficiaries.

The scheme itself

Government of Japan, through JICA, committed $25m to the project at the signing of the financing agreement in 2018, which has come down to $21.5m due to inflation. That is about Shs.78b. The money will go into the general construction of the scheme's intake facility, main, secondary and tertiary drainage canals, flood protection dykes, construction and maintenance of roads and model sites with land reorganization covering 12 hectares.

On the Uganda side, government committed Shs30bn, which majorly catered for land compensation. Masinde Wepukhulu, the chairman of water users in the area, and one of the land owners, believes the project will be a success. He says in the beginning, the community were a bit hesitant and lukewarm to the project because they thought they wouldn't be compensated for their land.

"Now we are on the same page. We shall strive to see that it succeeds because it will be beneficial to all of us. We are happy with the work being done," he assured Tumwebaze.

The challenges

Despite all the above, a few challenges still abound. The farmers still rely on the traditional hand planting, weeding and harvesting. They asked the government to provide mechanised options, to which Tumwebaze responded by promising two tractors in the next financial year.

A number of land disputes are also not yet fully settled. As has been the case in other parts of Uganda, even here it is alleged that some "highly connected" people took advantage of the locals' ignorance and attained land rights with forged titles in order to fleece the project through government compensation. The RDCs for Bulambuli and Kween said they are actively working on this issue.

Study

In 2014 when study was made, it was discovered that only 264 hectares were the cultivated area for rice. By 2029, three years after the completion of the scheme, the projected area is 570 hectares, producing five tonnes of rice per hectare, up from the current two tonnes.