Secrets of getting higher yields taught at farm clinic 

The hunger for agriculture knowledge was evident at the 35th edition of the Seeds of Gold Farm Clinic held at Bulindi Zonal Agricultural Research and Development Institute (BuZARDI) in Hoima District last Saturday.

Farmers braved the morning rain and started arriving at the venue as early as 7am. Some came walking, others riding motorbikes, others rode bicycles and school buses while a good number arrived in personal cars.

The farmers young and old arrived from Hoima, Kikuube, Masindi, Kiryandongo, Kakumiro, Kiboga, Bulisa and Kabarole districts.

Lessons

To offer the invaluable lessons were experts from National Agricultural Research Organisation (Naro), model farmers, Bank of Uganda and Stanbic bank among others.

Bosco Atulinde from Masindi District was among the attendees. Atulinde wanted to learn how to be a successful goat farmer. “ I have been growing bananas, maize, beans and groundnuts. I have come to learn how to start goat farming,” Atulinde a primary school teacher said.

Charles Kasangaki a crop and livestock researcher at BuZARDI told the farmers that to start goat farming, one must ensure they have adequate feeds, know the right breed as well as have proper housing units.

“You must have a budget for feeds at least for a year. Like humans, goats too require a balanced diet,” Kasangaki said.

Officials from Prisma Foods attend to farmers during this past Saturday’s Seeds of Gold farm clinic at BuZARDI in Hoima District. Photos/Ismail Bategeka

Dr Sylvester Dickson Baguma the director of BuZARDI said the farm clinics have enabled the farmers across the country to access the right information from qualified researchers.

“The farm clinics are becoming bigger and better. The fact that you have chosen to come here learn is an indication you do treasure farming,” he said. Dr Baguma said the only way to understand farmers’ psychology is through asking questions and getting answers from the experts.

“By asking the right questions solutions to your challenges become easier to find,” he said.

Quality seeds

Farmers were mainly keen on how they can get higher yields amid changing weather patterns and rise in pests and diseases.