Seeds of Gold Farm Clinic sprouts again

This Saturday, the Ngetta Zonal Agricultural Research and Development Institute (Ngetta Zardi) will be abuzz with activity as it hosts the Seeds of Gold Farm Clinic. Situated just off the Lira-Kitgum Road, Ngetta Zardi plays a pivotal role in empowering farmers across Lango and Acholi regions.

This year boasts three events strategically placed for regional accessibility. The Farm Clinic will kick off at Ngetta Zardi, Lira, empowering farmers in Lango and Acholi sub-regions. On July 27, Buginyanya in Bulambuli District will be the venue for the second clinic this year focusing on eastern Uganda’s agricultural advancements. Kachwekano in Kabale will wrap up the events on September 28.

Each Farm Clinic offers a chance to learn best practices and innovative technologies from experts while networking with fellow farmers and share experiences.

This Saturday’s event presents a golden opportunity for farmers to glean valuable knowledge from agricultural experts, discover new technologies, and network with fellow farmers.

The upcoming Farm Clinic in Lira is designed to empower farmers with knowledge and techniques to boost their yields and profits. They’ll be covering a range of in-demand agricultural activities including: aquaculture by teaching about raising fish in ponds or tanks, rice production, soybean cultivation, dairy farming and cassava production.

Dr Laban Turyagyenda, the Director of Ngetta Zardi, says the Farm Clinic will address the challenges of low crop productivity and climate change in northern Uganda. He highlights Naro’s climate-resilient technologies and practices that farmers can adopt for sustainable agriculture.

He emphasises the importance of these solutions as the region experiences low yields in key crops such as cereals, cassava, and potatoes due to frequent droughts. He warned that climate change could further increase crop diseases, potentially devastating farmers facing crop failures or livestock deaths.

The Farm Clinic will also stress the importance of improved grain storage for farmers to minimise losses and ensure food security.

The Seeds of Gold Farm Clinic is a collaborative effort between the National Agricultural Research Organisation (Naro) and several sponsors who share a commitment to Ugandan agriculture.

Naro provides expertise and research-based knowledge while financial sponsors such as Bank of Uganda, Stanbic Bank, Jubilee Insurance, Allianz and Heifer International Uganda make the Farm Clinic possible. If you can’t attend the event in person, all live broadcasts will be aired on NTV, giving farmers across Uganda the opportunity to learn and participate.

Ngetta’s legacy

Established in the 1930s, Ngetta Zardi boasts a long and distinguished history in agricultural research and development. Initially focused on cotton research, it has blossomed into a multi-faceted institute addressing the needs of the Northern Agro-Ecological Zone.

Ngetta Zardi envisions a future where farming communities in Lango and Acholi are not only food-secure but also thrive in a climate-resilient environment. To achieve this, they prioritise: deploying cutting-edge agricultural technologies. From cassava and maize to sorghum and rice, Ngetta Zardi promotes high-yielding, disease-resistant varieties specifically suited to the regional climate.

The station also boosts livestock production by researching on dairy cattle, goats, fish farming, and poultry production aims to enhance productivity and generate income for farmers.

They also promote sustainable land management by advocating for practices that conserve soil fertility, water resources, and biodiversity.

Ngetta Zardi also equips farmers with knowledge and skills through training programs and on-farm demonstrations from which farmers gain valuable knowledge on best practices to elevate their agricultural productivity and livelihoods.

Ngetta Zardi produces and distributes foundation seeds for priority crops, ensuring farmers have access to improved planting materials.

The institute actively champions innovations like drought-resistant crops, efficient pond fish farming methods, and value-addition technologies.

Ngetta Zardi collaborates with local governments, research institutions, NGOs, and the private sector to accelerate technology adoption and foster agricultural development in the region.

Despite its accomplishments, Ngetta Zardi faces hurdles such as funding limitations, staffing shortages, and limited infrastructure. However, the institute remains steadfast in its mission.

Meet the experts

Ngetta Zardi is a powerhouse of agricultural expertise. Here, we introduce some of the dedicated staff members who are leading the way in research, development and farmer training.

Crop experts

Mr Godfrey Otim Anyoni (research officer - crop agronomy): A specialist in sustainable rice cultivation with a focus on season-long systems and developing climate-resilient varieties.

Dr Barnabas Mudde (senior research officer, head of crops and natural resource programme): An authority on crop protection, leading research on managing pests and diseases in citrus, mangoes, and other crops. He also spearheads the development of new, resilient bean, millet, sorghum, and groundnut varieties.

Ms Angella Kyobutungi (field technician): Specialises in germplasm screening and multiplication of foundation seeds for new crop varieties. Her expertise in agronomy extends to postharvest handling and climate change adaptation.

Mr Lawrence Ogwal (soil technician): With 18 years of experience, Ogwal is a specialist in soil fertility management and rice agronomy. He trains farmers on best practices and provides technical advice.

Mr Steven Opio (crop entomology technician): A rice production expert with a focus on pest management. He trains farmers on best practices and conducts research on rice planting methods.

Mr Samson Obong (crop agronomy technician): A seed expert with experience in seed testing and training local seed business groups. He also offers training in soybean agronomy.

Livestock and aquaculture experts

Mr Howard Kasigwa (aquaculture researcher): An authority on fish breeding and aquaculture. Kasigwa is passionate about transforming subsistence farmers into commercial producers.

Mr Ayo Gerald Brown (livestock production technician): Specialises in livestock production and training farmers on best practices. He has experience in data collection and project implementation.

Farm management

Mr John Mark Kodet (farm manager): Oversees seed multiplication activities, training programs, and demonstration fields showcasing Naro technologies.

Mr Joe Erem Oyie (development communication officer): Bridges the gap between research and farmers by disseminating agricultural information and promoting Naro’s work.