Setting up a poultry farm

Give me steps on how to begin a poultry farm. Livingstone



Dear Livingstone

A lot of factors determine the success of poultry business, thus, you need to make a strong start by having a well thought out business plan.

Poultry farming is broad, so you first need to identify your niche. You can narrow down to commercial egg production, poultry meat production or breeding chicks for sale.

The best decision about this can be arrived at by analysing the market demand. Next is to consider the type of bird you wish to rear since poultry entails ducks, turkeys, chickens and so on.

Choice

I presume by poultry farming in this context, you are referring to chickens. If so, then you can settle on layers, broilers or improved indigenous birds.

Whichever you choose, consolidate your investment capital. Chicken rearing is capital intensive, influenced by the scale of production (how many birds to keep), production system (intensive: deep litter or battery cage) and management.

Poultry house

Then find a suitable location for your business. Mark you layers and broilers are prone to stress, therefore, try to find a balance between farm accessibility and minimal disturbance.

Next? Put up a standard housing for the birds. Floor space is critical and direction of wind, so consider involving an expert.

With the house ready, buy all the equipment you need such as feeders, drinkers, heaters, brooder and feeds to start. At the same time, identify and recruit staff to manage the investment.

Lastly, go for the chicks. Reputable companies are the best to buy from. As you raise them, remember hygiene, bio-security, vaccinations and other disease control measures are crucial in any poultry farm and must be done timely and perfectly.

Answered by Felix Akatch Opinya



I recently noticed my birds were using one eye. The problem started like a small itch and in days, one eye closed and became a wound. The problem is affecting even birds that are a month old. Peter



Dear Peter

Respiratory diseases and fowl pox commonly affect the eye during their period of manifestation.

Fowl pox forms blisters around the eye and eyelids causing birds to scratch the eyes leading to wounds while respiratory infections cause discomfort leading to rubbing and scratching of the eyelids.

Both infections make the eye susceptible to opportunistic diseases such as infectious coryza, especially if birds are reared in poor sanitary conditions.

Infectious coryza infects the wounded eye causing inflammation and swelling. The eye is then filled with pus leading to impairment of eyesight and blindness in severe cases.

Early detection and treatment of infectious coryza is important since this is a recurrent disease where birds tend to become carriers of the pathogen and get sick when exposed to stressful conditions.

Treatment is carried out by providing broad-spectrum antibiotics in drinking water and application of eye ointment (after squeezing out the pus and cleaning the eye).

On the other hand, fowl pox should be controlled through vaccination of birds at nine weeks of age while respiratory diseases, which include New Castle Disease, infectious bronchitis and chronic respiratory disease should be vaccinated against during the first month of the bird’s life.

Answered by Sophie Miyumo