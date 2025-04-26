Six years of impact: Querido looks back on his journey with FAO





After six and a half years of service, Dr Antonio Querido, the outgoing head of the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) in Uganda, bids farewell to a nation he believes stands on the cusp of an agricultural revolution.

In this interview, Querido reflects on his tenure, highlighting significant achievements, pinpointing key challenges, and offering insightful perspectives on the future of Uganda's crucial agriculture sector.

His deep understanding of the country's potential, coupled with a pragmatic approach to its hurdles, paints a compelling picture of both progress and the work that still lies ahead. Dr Querido, adorned with dark-rimmed spectacles that catch the light, paired with one of his iconic African print neckties, rich in colour and intricate patterns that add a touch to his neatly fitted blue suit. As he settles into his chair across the room, a sense of confidence radiates, setting the stage for the anticipated interview with Seeds of Gold.

As you conclude your six and a half years leading FAO in Uganda, how would you describe Uganda as an agricultural country?

It has been an immense privilege to serve in this beautiful country for six and a half years. Uganda, in its essence, is an agricultural powerhouse with untapped potential. It is blessed with rich natural resources and a vibrant, hardworking population deeply connected to the land.

I firmly believe that agriculture holds the key to Uganda's socio-economic transformation. The country is already the food basket of this region. With strategic investments and focused efforts, it can become the food basket for the entire African continent. At FAO, we are convinced that if any nation can achieve zero hunger, it is Uganda, given its inherent strengths and the dedication of its people.

During your leadership, what do you consider some of the most significant achievements attained by FAO in collaboration with the Government of Uganda?

The achievements we've seen are a testament to the collaborative spirit between FAO, the Government of Uganda, particularly the line ministries, and all our dedicated partners. It's crucial to understand that these are collective successes. In the crop sector, we've seen consistent growth in food production, which is encouraging.

In livestock, our focus has been heavily on animal health. Uganda faces persistent challenges with animal diseases, and we've worked closely with the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (Maaif) to support numerous vaccination programmes aimed at safeguarding animal health. Simultaneously, we've championed the "One Health" approach, recognising the critical link between animal and human health, particularly concerning zoonotic diseases.

Another significant area is forestry. We've partnered extensively with the Ministry of Water and Environment to promote commercial forestry as a viable industry, addressing the growing demand for timber. With substantial support from the European Union over the past two decades, we've proudly contributed to increasing Uganda's forest cover from nine to nearly 13 percent.

Our current focus, in collaboration with the ministry, is on value addition within the forestry sector – not just planting trees, but also developing skills through vocational institutions to produce high-quality timber products and furniture that can compete both domestically and internationally. We see immense potential here to create jobs and boost the economy.

Climate change has been another critical area of focus. Recognising its profound impact on agriculture, we've worked closely with the Ministry of Water and Environment, Maaif, and the National Agricultural Research Organisation (Naro) to ensure farmers have access to drought-resistant and pest-resistant crop varieties with enhanced productivity.

We have been instrumental in disseminating these improved varieties across the country. Furthermore, we understand that water scarcity is a major constraint in the face of climate change. Our programmes have actively addressed this by installing over 200 water harvesting and irrigation systems, including hydrant and drip irrigation, to promote efficient water use and enhance agricultural production and productivity for crops, livestock, and fisheries.

Pest and disease control is also paramount for agricultural sustainability. We've worked diligently with Maaif to strengthen their capacity in terms of laboratory equipment and staff training to effectively respond to outbreaks. A recent success story is the swift eradication of the mango mealybug, which invaded western Uganda. Through the introduction of a natural enemy, we were able to declare Uganda free of this pest within six months, preventing significant losses in mango production. We also vividly recall the desert locust invasion.

Through a concerted effort involving Maaif, FAO, the Desert Locust Organisation of East Africa, and with the crucial support of partners like the UPDF, we effectively controlled the swarms and mitigated potential damage. While Uganda is not a primary breeding ground for desert locusts, our decisive response demonstrated the effectiveness of collaborative action. We were also able to provide compensation to affected farmers, further cushioning the impact.

Finally, we recognise the persistent challenge of post-harvest losses. This is an area that requires sustained attention, and FAO remains committed to supporting the government in implementing strategies to minimise these losses and ensure that farmers reap the full benefits of their labour.

The resources are here; what is needed are sustained investments in institutions, a supportive enabling environment, and direct resources for farmers. Uganda's hosting of the CAADP meeting earlier this year, where African agriculture ministers committed to allocating 10 percent of their budgets to agriculture, provides a strong impetus for this transformation.

We are hopeful that the Ugandan government will prioritise agriculture in the coming years. One crucial aspect of this transformation is sustainable mechanisation. The recent handover of tractors is a step in the right direction. Moving away from rudimentary tools to more efficient machinery will significantly increase productivity, expand cultivated land, and improve the speed and efficiency of planting, harvesting, and weeding. Mechanisation across the entire agrifood system, including agro-processing, is essential for maintaining quality and competitiveness.

On a personal note, what are some of the customs, foods, and traditions you have picked up and loved from Uganda?

What will you miss most about living here? I will genuinely miss every aspect of my experience here. Uganda has become my home over the past six years. I have been privileged to learn about and appreciate the country's diverse and rich culture. Each region has its unique traditions and values, and my work with FAO has allowed me to travel extensively and witness this first-hand. I will cherish the memories of your beautiful natural resources, your vibrant music and dance, your cultural traditions, and most importantly, the warmth and resilience of the Ugandan people. My only regret is not having invested enough time to learn your local languages, which would have allowed me to grasp even deeper nuances of the culture.

However, I have been blessed with wonderful friends and the opportunity to share this beautiful country with visiting family. I have come to love Ugandan food. While I appreciate the cuisine from all regions, I am particularly fond of the food from the northern part of the country. I always make it a point to take colleagues to local restaurants outside Kampala to experience Ugandan dishes.

As an organisation focused on food and agriculture, we recognise the value of traditional foods and believe more needs to be done to promote them in local restaurants. I often joke with waiters about why they can readily offer Italian pizza but sometimes seem hesitant about local dishes. There's an opportunity here, perhaps in collaboration with the Uganda Tourism Board, to document, standardise, and present traditional Ugandan recipes in a way that is appealing and accessible to all, promoting both local pride and a more diverse and balanced diet.

Overall, Uganda has been a major blessing in my life. I will carry with me the beauty of your nature and the spirit of your people.

Finally, do you have any parting shots or messages for the people of Uganda, your colleagues at FAO, the government, and your partners? To the people of Uganda, I say that your country is on the right path in terms of agricultural development.

The sector's contribution to the GDP is significant, and the future for agrifood system transformation is bright. I urge all Ugandans to believe in and invest more in agriculture. The opportunities are vast, spanning crops, livestock, fisheries, and commercial forestry. To my dedicated colleagues at FAO, please continue to work as a strong team, in close collaboration with the government and our partners.

Remember that our work is ultimately about serving the people of Uganda and contributing to the country's development agenda. Your dedication and expertise are invaluable. To our resource partners, a heartfelt thank you for your generous support. FAO's work as a UN agency is only possible through your contributions.

Over the past six and a half years, we have been able to implement over 103 projects with a combined budget of over $372 million, thanks to your belief in our mission and your trust in our ability to support the government of Uganda. We are also grateful to our implementing partners, the national and international NGOs, who are crucial in delivering our programs on the ground.

Please continue to work with FAO; there is still much to be done. The successes we have achieved should not lead to complacency but rather inspire us to redouble our efforts.

Let us continue to invest in and support farmers to achieve a transformative jump towards a more productive, nutritious, and environmentally sustainable agrifood system, ultimately leading to a better life for all Ugandans. And finally, to the media, thank you for being an important partner of FAO.

Your role in amplifying success stories, disseminating knowledge, and engaging the youth in agriculture is crucial. Please continue to work with us to spread the message and inspire the next generation of agricultural leaders.