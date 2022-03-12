 A farmer feeds her layer birds.  PHOTO/RACHEL MABALA

|

Farming

Prime

Size variation in your poultry is bad

By  Tobbias Jolly Owiny

Correspondent

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Do not forget that the performance of your commercial layers is greatly influenced by how you manage them in brooding and pullet growing phases.

At Ms Imelda Aketowanga’s poultry farm in Anaka, Nwoya District, three workers are deployed inside the perimetre fencing to ensure hygiene, safety, and proper feeding among the birds.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.