Smarter cassava farming for the future

Cassava is more than just a staple food in Uganda—it is a lifeline. From feeding millions of households with daily meals to powering industries with starch and flour, the crop has become central to both survival and commerce. In villages, it is the reliable fallback during times of hunger, while in towns, its growing demand is creating new income opportunities for farmers. Yet, as its importance rises, so do the challenges of land pressure, declining soils, and climate change. How Uganda grows cassava today will determine whether it remains a crop of resilience or becomes a burden on the land.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (Maaif) strategy under the National Development Plan II (NDPII), cassava is one of the 12 selected crops to help fight hunger and create wealth as the country pushes her quest to achieve Vision 2040. This is because of its ability to survive extreme conditions. According to the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), the leading cassava-producing areas in Uganda are eastern (37 percent), northern 34 percent), Bunyoro (15 percent), and central (14 percent) regions. However, overall, the crop is grown by at least 75 percent of smallholder farmers in the country.

Smarter planting for better harvests

For decades, cassava planting in Uganda has been done using long cuttings of seven or more nodes. Although common, this practice wastes planting materials and reduces the number of viable cuttings a farmer can obtain from one stem. Agronomists now encourage farmers to use shorter cuttings with just two nodes. These are pre-sprouted in sand or soil before being transferred to the garden. The advantage of this method is that it produces faster germination, stronger plants, and a more uniform crop stand.

Samson Luwagga, an agronomist, says: “With short cuttings, a farmer can plant twice as many cassava plants from the same stem. This not only saves planting material but also ensures a healthier crop because the cuttings are pre-sprouted and already strong before they go into the field.” In Luweero, Joseph Ssembatya, a cassava farmer, says: “I used to lose many plants because some cuttings failed to grow. Since I started with the two-node cuttings, almost every piece survives. My garden looks uniform, and the roots are bigger at harvest.”

Choosing the right varieties

The choice of variety often determines whether a cassava field thrives or struggles. Uganda has released several improved varieties through the National Crops Resources Research Institute (NaCRRI). NASE 14, for instance, is high-yielding and tolerant to Cassava Brown Streak Disease (CBSD), making it suitable for both food and flour production. NASE 19 is valued for its drought tolerance and early maturity, while NAROCASS 1 and NAROCASS 2 stand out for their resistance to both Cassava Mosaic Disease (CMD) and CBSD, as well as their high dry matter content. “Local varieties continue to play a significant role in Ugandan farming systems.

Names such as Bukalasa, Nyaraboke, Karangwa, Kabiriti, Gbasumenge, Abiriya, Mingoro, Sanje, and Njule remain popular for their taste, adaptability, and cultural importance. Some farmers still prefer these traditional varieties for home consumption and local markets, where flavour and texture often outweigh yield potential,” Luwagga says. He also notes that “improved varieties give farmers better yields and disease resistance, but we cannot ignore the local ones. They are part of farmers’ heritage and have qualities like taste and poundability that still make them valuable.” In Oyam district, farmer Margaret Akello has chosen to plant both improved and local varieties. “I grow NASE 19 for selling because it matures fast and gives me money quickly. But I keep Karangwa and Bukalasa for my family to eat because the flour is soft and sweet. This balance works for me,” she says.

Conserving soils and restoring fertility

Cassava is known to grow in poor soils, but this resilience often gives farmers a false sense of security. Continuous planting without replenishing nutrients eventually leads to declining yields. Cassava is a heavy feeder and extracts large amounts of nutrients from the soil during root formation. To counteract this, Luwagga encourages farmers to apply organic matter. Cow dung, goat manure, and poultry droppings have proven effective when applied during land preparation. On depleted soils, small amounts of inorganic fertilisers like NPK can also improve root development and tuber bulking. He adds that farmers must treat cassava as a crop that demands good soils. If you plant continuously without replacing nutrients, yields will keep dropping. Organic manures and minimum tillage practices help restore fertility and conserve soil health.

Intercropping and crop rotation

Rather than growing cassava as a sole crop, intercropping with legumes such as beans, cowpeas, and groundnuts has multiple advantages. The legumes fix nitrogen into the soil, improving fertility, while also providing farmers with extra food and income long before cassava matures.

Kintu intercrops cassava with groundnuts. “I harvest groundnuts first, and they give me money for school fees. By the time I harvest cassava, I have already earned something, and the cassava grows better because the soil is richer,” he says. Crop rotation with legumes like soybeans, groundnuts, or beans also restores soil nutrients and reduces the buildup of pests and diseases. This system helps prevent soil exhaustion while increasing farm diversity and household food security.

The importance of spacing and density

Planting density plays a crucial role in cassava yield. Experts recommend about 10,000 plants per hectare, which translates to spacing of one metre by one metre for sole cassava stands. Where intercropping is practiced, spacing can be adjusted by widening the rows to two metres and reducing the intra-row distance to about half a metre. Proper spacing allows plants to access enough nutrients, reduces competition, and encourages better canopy cover that naturally suppresses weeds. Farmers who adopt correct spacing often report not only better yields but also reduced labour costs for weeding.

Challenges facing Ugandan cassava farmers

Despite its resilience, cassava farming faces serious challenges. Pests and diseases, particularly whiteflies, CMD, and CBSD, continue to threaten production. Climate change, with its prolonged droughts and erratic rainfall patterns, also poses risks to cassava root bulking and harvest timing. Another persistent problem is access to clean planting materials. Many smallholder farmers still rely on recycled cuttings that carry diseases, undermining yields. Luwagga says: “Farmers still struggle to access clean planting materials. We are working with farmer groups and private seed multipliers to distribute disease-free cuttings across the country. Without this, efforts in improved varieties and agronomy cannot bear fruit.”

Cassava beyond food security

Traditionally, cassava was grown mainly for home consumption. Today, however, it is increasingly recognised as an industrial crop. Breweries, starch factories, and animal feed producers are among the growing list of buyers sourcing cassava from Ugandan farmers. With value addition, processing, and better farmer organisation, cassava has the potential to transform rural incomes in ways that go far beyond subsistence farming.

Making most of crop

Cassava will continue to hold a central role in Uganda’s food and income systems, but its sustainability depends on smarter farming. Using two-node cuttings and planting improved varieties such as NASE 14, NASE 19, NAROCASS 1 and 2, while preserving the cultural value of local varieties like Bukalasa and Karangwa, can provide both resilience and productivity. Intercropping, crop rotation, and soil fertility management must also be embraced if farmers are to make the most out of every acre.



