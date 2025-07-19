Soil fertility testing made easier at your farm

The frustration that comes with the poor farm yields can be discouraging to any farmer. But finding out the root cause of the poor farm yields is now easier at your own farm. While several factors could explain the poor crop yields at your respective farm, including the sudden change in the weather pattern, finding out about the healtah of your soil through a simple soil sample experiment at the farm can lead to better informed decisions for better farm yields.

Soil scientists now advise farmers against making uninformed decisions, including application of synthetic farm inputs without testing the soils. The fear of incurring expenses and time wasted on transporting soil samples to laboratories is demystified through simpler soil testing methods. “Placing a soil sample in a simple plastic container with some holes drilled at the bottom of the plastic container is the start to the experiment.

Gently add water to the soil sample for a quick observation. A soil sample that produces no bubbles as you add the water is an indicator of nutrient deficiency and absence of organic matter,” Mr Ivan Bukenya an agriculturalist and farm extension worker attached to Bethany Land Institute, Nandere parish in Luweero District explains. “The soil bubbles observed from the simple soil fertility experiment will prove the presence of microorganisms responsible for nutrient generation in a particular soil sample. If you fail to see the water bubbles, the soil sample has nutrient deficiency that partly explains the poor yields at your farm,” he adds. The air bubbles that come out of the soil will prove the health of the soil.

The living microorganisms in the soils have been destroyed by the repeated application of chemicals and repeated tillage that exposes the microorganisms to destruction. Land that is exposed after cutting down trees and removal of the degradable organic plant material is subject to infertility, Bukenya explains. For better results, a farmer is advised to sample out different parts of the garden to make an informed decision. The general observation will call for action to boost soil fertility, but Bukenya advises against the rush for conventional farming practices that involve application of synthetic inputs in favour of regenerative farming practices for better soil health.

Scientific soil testing

A farmer can opt for scientific soil testing conducted at the laboratories where soil samples are analysed to determine levels of the different nutrients. At the laboratories, the different soil characteristics will be achieved through the different soil analyses to find out the nutrient levels and soil water retention capacity, Mr Bukenya reveals. Mr Ray Archuleta, a certified professional scientist with the Soil Science Society of America, attributes the loss of soil microorganisms to different factors, including unhealthy soil practices that include the dumping of polythene bags, plastics and the destruction of the natural land cover through tree cutting. Archuleta says many farmers are practicing farming on a wrong and unsustainable foundation that has no future after the destruction of the soil cover and the nutrients values. “You can test the soil at your own farm through simple methods.

Most soils that give poor yields are devoid of soil nutrients. We have allowed money to take charge of the land through compromised land use practices that undermine the health of the soils,” he says. Best practices for soil health “Because the used polythene bags are dumped at the gardens, the soils have been suffocated. The microorganisms are now dead. We must now hand-pick all the used plastics from our gardens. The used plastics are part of the non-degradable material that can take more than 50-years to decompose,” Archuleta says. “Through regenerative farming, the soils can easily regain natural fertility. When we prioritise the enhancement of natural ecosystems through integration of livestock, tree planting in our farming practices, the soils can be protected. The farmer is advised to reduce the tilling of the land through mulching and the use of cover crops between main crops to improve soil fertility,” Bukenya explains.

Why you need to test the soils

Because the farmer's ultimate goal is increased productivity, any setback resulting from poor yields affects the farm progress. Health soils will support robust growth of plants and good yields because of the presence of the essential natural nutrients present in the soils. To reduce the costs of inputs at the farm, the soils must remain healthy. Frequent application of inputs such as fertilisers is an indicator of poor soil health. The costs incurred in the purchase of fertilisers and pesticides can be reduced if you maintain soil health principles.

Basic health soil principles

Agriculturalists and soil scientists believe the soils are increasingly becoming barren because of the careless nature of man (farmer) in dealing with nature. Soil scientists now advise the farmers to limit the tillage of the land, use of chemicals and encouraged to practice rotation of livestock. The farmers are also advised to engage in regenerative farming, agro-forestry, among other farming practices to limit the loss of soil values. While the loss of natural cover through tree cutting is believed to be the leading factor causing soil infertility, the non-biodegradable matter scattered at the farm is now a big scare. Covering the soils at any one time reduces the loss of the moisture and keeps the soil microorganisms alive. The root trees help in breaking the soils for proper air and water passage. Reduced soil fertility in Uganda and the increased use of synthetic fertilisers and chemicals is a serious concern among conservationists and the farming population.

While factors such as increased population are attributed to increased pressure on land, conservationists fault farmers on the poor soil conservation methods. But farmers are advised to seek professional services to understand the soil types, soil water retention capacity before engaging in large scale farming. In parts of Uganda where deforestation has been at its peak, loss of soil values, characterised by reduced farm production, reduced rains have been registered. Districts, including Nakasongola, Nakaseke and Luweero that used to provide the bulk of the food supplies for the urban population in Kampala City have registered a drastic drop in farm production. The trend is linked to the loss of soil fertility resulting from the exposed soils after the indiscriminate natural cover destruction.