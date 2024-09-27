Solar energy takes center stage at AYuTe Africa challenge

In Uganda, as in many developing countries, unreliable electricity supply poses significant challenges to the agriculture sector, particularly poultry production.

The intermittent power supply can lead to low productivity and hinder the growth of the poultry industry. To address these issues, alternative, eco-friendly energy sources that are accessible at minimal cost are essential.

The reliance on fossil fuels for heat in poultry incubation is increasingly uncertain. On-farm incubation, while offering numerous benefits such as breed selection, cost-effectiveness, and disease prevention, requires a reliable heat source. Traditional electric incubators may not be feasible for many farmers due to limited access to electricity.

Nakalema's innovative solar egg incubator provides a sustainable solution to these challenges. By harnessing solar energy, her invention offers a reliable and affordable heat source for incubation, even in remote areas with limited grid access. This technology empowers farmers to improve their poultry operations while reducing their reliance on fossil fuels and minimising environmental impact.

Nakalema's groundbreaking innovation was recognised at the third edition of the AYuTe Africa Challenge-Uganda, where it was awarded the top prize of Shs50m. Her solar egg incubator offers a promising solution to the energy challenges faced by Uganda's poultry industry, paving the way for more sustainable and productive agricultural practices.

In a women-dominated podium finish, Angel Uwera’s rapid soil testing machine, the “MAK Agrometer” was nominated as the second best innovation winning herself Shs25m while Olivia Nakiwanuka’s Axis Solar innovation was awarded Shs10m during an event held at Makerere University.

To foster more female participation, two slots were reserved for women innovators in this year's competition. Stella Nakirijja and Patricia Ninsiima were recognised for their exceptional work, with Nakirijja's solar-powered tick detector and Ninsiima's grain-preserving Nanex technology each securing a Shs3.5m cash prize. In addition to these top two winners, the other finalists in the top 10 were awarded Shs2m each as a token of appreciation for their innovative contributions.

Innovative

Organised by Heifer International, Uganda since 2021, the AYuTe Africa Challenge is a competition that supports young agritech innovators in Africa. It provides cash grants, mentorship and business development opportunities to help these innovators scale their ideas and improve the lives of smallholder farmers.

This year’s competition received 261 submissions, with 83 of them coming from female innovators. The innovations covered a wide spectrum, including soil testers, automated irrigation systems, farm monitoring robotics and pest detection devices.

William Matovu, country director of Heifer International Uganda has highlighted the essential role of youth in transforming agriculture.

D“Young innovators hold tremendous potential to drive transformative change in agriculture. This year’s innovations, from automated irrigation systems to poultry innovations, truly reflect the energy and creativity of our youth,” Matovu says.

Solar egg incubator

Nakalema, a student at Mbarara University of Science and Technology, working with Agro Vision Uganda, has developed a solar-powered incubator designed to enhance hatch rates for smallholder farmers while promoting sustainable practices.

By harnessing solar energy, Nakalema's incubator offers several advantages over traditional electric incubators. It eliminates the need for costly electricity, reduces environmental impact, and enables operation in remote areas with limited grid access.





The consistent temperature and humidity control provided by solar incubators contribute to higher hatch rates and healthier chicks.

Many smallholder farmers face the challenge of low egg hatch rates due to the high cost of imported incubators. The solar incubator offers a locally designed, affordable solution that can significantly boost productivity and profitability.

This innovative incubator can accommodate up to 300 eggs at a time, making it a practical option for farmers seeking to increase their egg production. Powered by solar energy, the incubator eliminates the need for expensive electricity, making it a sustainable and cost-effective choice.

To ensure optimal egg development, the incubator maintains a precise temperature range of 37-38 °C using heater lamps. A built-in humidifier maintains the ideal humidity levels of 45-55 percent, while a fan ensures even heat and humidity distribution. The incubator's aluminum foil lining acts as an insulator, trapping heat and maintaining a stable incubation environment. Mak Agrometer: Soil nutrient analysis

The Mak Agrometer is a portable device designed to provide farmers with accurate information about the nutrient content of their soil. Equipped with an NPK sensor, the device analyses soil samples collected from the field to determine the precise concentrations of nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

To conduct soil testing, farmers gather samples from various locations within their gardens, ensuring they collect from the root zone, typically 15cm below the ground. These samples are then combined and inserted into the Mak Agrometer. Once the device stabilises, the farmer can read the real-time nutrient data displayed on the screen.

While soil contains various micronutrients essential for plant growth, nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) are particularly critical. By comparing the Mak Agrometer's readings to crop-specific user guides, farmers can identify nutrient deficiencies in their soil. This information empowers them to make informed decisions about the type and amount of fertiliser to apply.

Nakiwanuka follows the sun

Nakiwanuka's innovative Solar Axis system features a machine that automatically adjusts solar panels to track the sun's movement throughout the day. Unlike stationary solar panels that limit energy production during morning and evening hours, her solution ensures consistent energy generation by following the sun's path. The Solar Axis system employs a microcontroller to interpret sensor data and control a mechanism that allows the solar panels to rotate. This dynamic positioning maximises sunlight exposure and improves overall energy efficiency.

"While solar equipment typically generates peak power during midday, the most efficient irrigation times often occur in the morning or evening when solar energy is lower. The Solar Axis system addresses this discrepancy by enabling farmers to effectively irrigate their crops at the desired times," Nakiwanuka says.