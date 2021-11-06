South Korean initiative to transform farmers in Kayunga District

More than 500 farmers in Kayunga District are expected to benefit from the South Korean farming model project dubbed Korea Saemaul Undong model.

According to Dr Stephen Kayongo he Global Saemaul Undong Coordinator, the Korea International Cooperation Agency, a government agency that provides grant aid programmes of the South Korean government, has injected more funds to strengthen and establish more model villages in Kayunga District.

The model villages are established under the Saemaul Undong initiative, a community development movement, which builds a village or community to improve the quality of life of its inhabitants based on the spirits of diligence, self-help and cooperation. It was first adopted in South Korea more than 60 years ago.

Samuel Mukasa, a resident of Kayunga notes that under the project each village designs a work plan for all the things they need to do to transform their communities which are later funded.

“This project will employ the young people in Kayunga especially women,” says Mukasa who is also the District Commercial Officer.