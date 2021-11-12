Stanbic Bank to support agriculture through SACCOs 

 Farmers receive training from an agronomist from Saemaul Undong Initiative. Photo / Shabibah Nakirigya

By  George Katongole

What you need to know:

  • Apuuli said, to-date the bank through its Fort-Portal branch is supporting 48 SACCOs/village savings groups, and is targeting to reach a total of 200 in the next one year.

Stanbic Bank has promised to support the agriculture sector through SACCOs and bancassurance in an effort to create jobs and other opportunities. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.