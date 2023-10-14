Starting organic backyard garden 





A healthy organic backyard garden is easy to accomplish if you know the basics of gardening. It takes a little more effort to grow it organically than using chemical pesticides and herbicides. Backyard gardening requires a lot of hard work. Let us discuss the step-by-step guide on how to start organic backyard gardening for beginners below.

A successful organic backyard garden starts with the soil. An excellent organic gardener will do his best to improve his land for maximum yield.

Start making a compost bin. Select an area and collect organic matter such as grass clippings, leaves, and food waste. Contribute to your compost bin daily. Test your soil, and then apply the appropriate organic fertiliser.

Proper soil

Some important organic fertilisers include fish emulsions, seaweed extracts, bone meal, and compost. Make your garden soil as rich in nutrients as possible. If needed, get soil from the center of your local garden to improve your soil.

In extremely rocky or muddy areas, raised beds can make all the difference. Soil is the most important resource when it comes to organic backyard gardening.

It is achieved by using locally available resources in every possible way by constantly adding organic matter to the soil. If you want your backyard plants to be healthy, you must prepare the soil on which they will grow. Plants, like humans, need food, and in this case, food comes from the soil. Therefore, you must ensure that your plants get enough fresh nutrients.

Proper soil conditioning will provide your plants with all the nutrients they need.

Chemical soil treatment destroys the soil structure and damages important microorganisms, insects, and bacteria in the soil. To get started, you will need to test the soil’s pH.

You can purchase a home testing kit or collect some soil samples and send them to the agricultural extension office for proper testing.

Mulching

Irene Mukasa a soil and crop expert at Gayaza organic growers advises farmers to use mulch wherever possible in your garden. “Mulching will help keep your garden moist and prevent weeds from growing. Pull all weeds before you have a chance to handle them. Use organic herbicides if needed,” says Mukasa. It can be as easy as spraying pepper or organic soap on the plants to kill the pests. Mukasa says another alternative is to use nets to protect plants from insects and small animals.

Water in the morning helps prevent powdery mildew and other fungal diseases often spread by excess moisture.

The longer the growing season, the more fertiliser is needed in the soil. A long growing season requires more nutrients and organic matter in the soil.

Mukasa says when watering, a farmer must try to water deeply and well.

“Frequent, shallow watering trains your plants to keep their roots close to the surface, making them less hardy and more painful when they lose water,” she says.

Pest management

Andrew Mulumba an agronomist at Bukalasa Farm, Luweero District says pest management begins with healthy soil.

“Healthy soils produce healthy plants that can withstand disease and pest damage. Diatomaceous earth makes an excellent organic pesticide. It also forms an excellent slug barrier,” says Mulumba.

Mulumba has encouraged farmers to prepare their soil for an organic approach to pest control, encouraging beneficial microbes, other soil microorganisms, and mites. “Healthy soil means getting healthy plants that can resist pests and diseases, reducing the need for harmful pesticides,” he says.

Pruning

Although pruning beautiful plants can be difficult for gardeners, regular pruning keeps most plants healthy.