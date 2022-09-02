Stop wetland settlement

In the past two weeks we have seen on our TV screens ugly scenes of poor, landless people shedding tears following trashing of their crops and destruction of the structures and makeshift houses where they carried out their various economic activities in the Lubigi Swamp near Kampala.

The motive behind the evictions according to National Environment Management Authority (Nema) officials is to preserve the swamp in its natural state because it filters and purifies water apart from being habitat for many living things including fish and rare birds.

At the time of the evictions some rich and powerful people had already constructed factories which had not been destroyed. The explanation for this is that a consensus has been arrived at “to regulate them periodically.”

But to be honest it is not only Lubigi swamp that is endangered. Nearly all wetlands in Uganda face extinction as more and more people turn to them for settlement and agricultural activities.

Some of them are car and motor-cycle washing spaces. They are taking in oil and soap all the time from the cleaned vehicles. They are taking in agricultural chemicals used to kill pests and weeds as farmers occupy more and more space there.

Most agricultural chemicals can be harmful to fish and other living things naturally created to live in swamps. Wetlands are the source of water used in most homesteads for drinking and preparing meals.

Clearing the swamps of their natural grass and other plants reduces their capacity to filter water and to keep it in its normal or natural form. It degrades the water, turning it into a health risk not only to wildlife but also to humans. Ultimately we will stop getting fish that naturally live in swamps such as cut fish, lung fish, and many others such as grasshoppers.