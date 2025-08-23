Sundowners: A vital training ground transforming futures

With innovation being key in today’s shrinking job market, Prof Julius Nyanzi, a bio-entrepreneur, has carved a path that not only improves people’s health, but also empowers Ugandans to create their own opportunities. During his first year at university, Prof Nyanzi had a desire to solve problems that were crippling communities. Among these was diabetes, which, according to the World Health Organisation, is among the top 10 leading causes of death globally. He says: “While this disease hit close to home, claiming lives and devastating families, my passion for innovation drove me to search for a natural sugar substitute that could offer a solution.” In a bid, he developed stevia extract, a plant-based sweetener which he displayed with the guidance of his lecturers at the College of Natural Health Sciences and quickly gained attention for its potential to help those affected.

This encouraged him to promote it further in a trade fair at the Uganda Manufacturing Association (UMA) show grounds in Kampala where he sold stevia seedlings, powder, and other plant products to the public, earning him a reasonable amount of money. Through this exposure, Prof Nyanzi was connected to the American Embassy in Kampala to supply stevia. Being a scientist, he expanded his product line to mosquito repellents and even aromatic oils for pet care, catering to diplomats and expatriates who embraced his innovations. His growing reputation took him to Europe, where under the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) in Switzerland, he not only registered some of his products, but also trained people in value addition.

It was during these European evening meetings, what he fondly called “sun downs”, that the idea for his Sundowners project originated. “When I noticed that I could successfully train people abroad and be able to create an impact, I knew it was time to return home and use that knowledge to transform the lives of my own community.” Prof Nyanzi says. Although starting out was challenging, he embarked on one-on-one training sessions that required much convincing. However, interest gradually grew. In 2015, he organised the first Sundowner event, which quickly gained traction. As more people became engaged, the event transformed into an annual gathering and, by 2021, had expanded into a week-long skills empowerment programme.

10 years anniversary of Sundowners

Celebrated with a week-long event that took place at Equatorial Hotel in Kampala, the occasion blended exhibitions, training, and mentorship. It incorporated offering recommendations on health products such as monk fruit (Amatugunda), stevia, peppermint root tea, Epsom salt, guava tea, castor massage oil, ganoderma coffee, velvet tea, and activated charcoal. Furthermore, wealth creation tools such as processing machines, gypsum powder, and stainless-steel cups were also on display. During the event, artiste Silver Kyagulanyi, the guest of honour, together with Prof Nyanzi launched the latter’s book Give me a goat, I give you a cow, which shares practical knowledge on empowering communities through collaborative farming, value addition, and sustainable economic growth.

The event also featured hands-on training sessions from planting stevia and monk fruit to making soap, coffee, coffee oil, chalk, sandals and how to operate different machinery. Attendees ranged from children to senior citizens, all eager to learn and apply new skills. In his tradition of encouragement, a lucky participant each day walked away with a gift. One of them, Moris Paul Mutesaira from Ggaba, Kampala,attended for the first time and left with a coffee-making machine. Such gestures, Prof Nyanzi believes, sustain the spirit of empowerment and serve as motivation for individuals to encourage others to actively participate in the programme and embrace opportunities for growth.

Impact

The Sundowners initiative has become a vital training ground, equipping thousands of Ugandans with practical skills that enable self-employment and economic independence. Beyond individual empowerment, the initiative has fostered a ripple effect across various sectors. Farmers who once struggled to find markets now reliably supply raw materials, while machine owners provide processing services to emerging entrepreneurs. Faridah Birah, a participant since the inception of the programme, did not know where to sell her crops or how to add value to them.

“However, through the different trainings, I have gained knowledge on marketing and I not only sell my produce but also process it, increasing my income and improving my family’s wellbeing,” she says. Similarly, the programme has given jobs to many youth who work at Prof Bioresearch workshops and farms, helping to sustain and grow the enterprise. The programme is also designed to be inclusive, teaching skills to persons with disabilities and also deliberately reaching out to those who may lack capital but possess the determination to work. This is through offering multiple entry points into the value chain to ensure no one is excluded due to limited resources.

This collaborative model strengthens local supply chains and promotes collective economic growth. Cultural relevance is also a key element of the programme’s success. Prof Nyanzi employs catchy slogans and relatable language such as “iron sharpens iron”, “money grows on trees”, “invest where you see opportunity”, to resonate with diverse audiences, capturing attention of both rural farmers and urban professionals. This approach has made the trainings accessible and engaging for people of all ages and backgrounds.

Challenges

Like any other programme, the journey to 10 years has had its own challenges, with public acceptance being one of the biggest hurdles. He says: “It took years for people to understand and trust his products and methods.” Access to financing is an issue because while banks often speak about supporting startups, they fail to deliver when approached. As such, liquidity challenges sometimes threaten the stability of operations, especially when there emergencies. The human resource gap is also persistent. Many graduates arrive with theoretical knowledge but lack hands-on skills.





Stay updated by following our WhatsApp and Telegram channels;

This leads to repeated retraining of staff, only to lose some of them to other opportunities, often without honouring contracts. This lack of professionalism within the job market, he notes, slows down business growth. Additionally, the systemic issue of the country’s business environment, in his view, does not actively identify and nurture talent. Therefore, without a culture of scouting and supporting innovators, many promising ideas die before they can take root and only the smart and hardworking thrive.

Value addition for health benefits

Inspired by Prof Fred Afunaduula of Makerere University, who emphasised that life is about constant innovation and improvement, Prof Nyanzi began making stevia powder using a mortar and pestle before upgrading to grinders for a finer product. As a chemist, he further expanded into making stevia extracts for organic sugar, attracting interest from juice makers, bakeries, and confectioneries, earning him the nickname “Stevia.” To address stevia’s aftertaste, he innovated with monk fruit, a local fruit whose extract has become popular. These two products have created his own market competition, which he still leads today, relieving or treating diseases like ulcers, high blood pressure, diabetes and others. Beyond sweeteners, he also produces perfumes, herbal teas, essential oils, and even fabricates his own processing machines.

Advice

Prof Nyanzi advises youth to be strategic by working both hard and smart so that when opportunities arise, they can seize them without hesitation. He, however, puts emphasis on the importance of developing practical skills. He also urges innovators to document their work. “As scientists, we must write so that others can benefit from our knowledge,” Prof Nyanzi says .

Looking ahead

Prof Julius Nyanzi’s dream is to establish a mentorship academy where training will not be limited to one week a year, but will be available every day. This academy is intended to focus on grooming a generation of Africans who value and improve their own resources, breaking the dependency mindset rooted in colonial history.