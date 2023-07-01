Super absorbent polymers: New water-saving solutions 





In recent years, the quest for sustainable agricultural practices has driven the exploration of innovative solutions to address water scarcity and enhance crop productivity.

Super Absorbent Polymers (SAPs) have emerged as a remarkable water retention material, offering the potential to revolutionise agriculture.

SAPs, known by various names such as absorbent polymers, absorbent gels, water gels, or hydrogels, are macro molecular synthetic polymer materials with extraordinary capabilities for water absorption.

Originally developed in the 1960s by the US Department of Agriculture as part of a pioneering effort to combat water scarcity and improve water conservation in soil, SAPs have increasingly garnered attention as a game-changing technology in water-saving agricultural production.

The revolutionary technology was showcased at the Seeds of Gold Farm Clinic in Mbarara.

This agricultural event acts as a platform to introduce technologies that enhance agricultural productivity amidst climatic changes.

Farmers had the opportunity to witness first-hand how SAPs can improve soil moisture retention, increase water availability to plants, and optimise nutrient utilisation.

Demonstrations and practical sessions were conducted to showcase the application methods of SAPs, emphasising their ease of use and compatibility with existing farming techniques.

Farmers who attended the Farm Clinic expressed great interest in adopting SAPs as part of their sustainable farming practices.

The technology resonated particularly well with those facing water scarcity challenges and seeking practical solutions to conserve and optimise water resources.

Unparalleled water absorption

The capacity of SAPs for water uptake is truly remarkable, demonstrating their significant potential in water-saving agricultural practices.

Through osmosis, SAPs can absorb water up to 400 times their own weight, making them highly efficient water retainers. In practical terms, a mere kilogram of SAPs has the ability to absorb an astounding 400 litres of water, enabling plants to access moisture even in water-limited conditions.

When SAPs are mixed with soil and subjected to rainfall or irrigation, they form water granules that not only improve soil aeration but also act as reservoirs of water.

These water granules gradually release moisture to plants, ensuring a steady supply of hydration over an extended period.

This controlled release mechanism prevents waterlogging and creates an ideal balance of moisture in the soil, promoting optimal plant growth and development.

The benefits of SAPs extend beyond water absorption.

These polymers possess the unique ability to absorb fertilisers and pesticides, holding them within their structure and releasing them slowly into the plant root zone.

This controlled nutrient release ensures that plants receive a consistent supply of essential elements, maximising the effectiveness of agricultural inputs while minimising wastage.

By enhancing the performance and efficiency of fertilisers, SAPs contribute to improved nutrient utilisation and reduced environmental impact.

Functioning as reservoirs and management tools, SAPs play a pivotal role in providing water and nutrition to plants on demand.

By creating a moist environment around the plant root zone, SAPs support the growth and development of crops, leading to enhanced yields and overall productivity.

This capacity to optimise water and nutrient availability makes SAPs a valuable asset in agricultural production, particularly in regions prone to water scarcity or facing challenges related to irrigation.

Benefits

The application of absorbent polymers and hydrogels in agriculture has showcased numerous advantages.

In addition to preserving water content and reducing soil nutrient consumption, SAPs mitigate the detrimental effects of dehydration and moisture stress in crops, as well as control phytopathogens.

SAPs contribute to water conservation by absorbing and retaining water hundreds of times their weight, while also shielding the soil from runoff. Furthermore, they improve the activities of soil microorganisms optimising agricultural productivity.

Despite its long-lasting efficacy, with a lifetime of at least two years, the cost of Super Absorbent Polymers (SAPs) is worth considering.

At a price of Shs50,000 per kilogramme, these polymers prove to be a valuable investment for farmers seeking to optimise their agricultural practices.

The durable nature of SAPs ensures that they can continue to enhance water retention and nutrient availability in the soil for an extended period, providing a sustainable solution that delivers long-term benefits.

Though the initial investment may seem significant, the potential increase in crop yield, water conservation, and reduced fertiliser usage that SAPs offer can justify the expenditure in the long run.

Environmental friendliness

One of the remarkable advantages of SAPs lies in their non-toxic and environmentally friendly properties.

As highlighted by Joackim Birungi, a representative from Prisma Foods, a trusted distributor of the Super Polymer Absorbent (SPA) water and nutrient retainer brand, these polymers undergo a natural decomposition process that results in harmless by-products.

He says that when the SPA Water and Nutrition Retainer is introduced into the soil, they gradually break down into substances such as carbon dioxide, water, ammonia, and potassium ions.

This decomposition process ensures that no residue or harmful remnants are left behind, making SAPs environmentally safe and ecologically friendly.

Birungi adds that the ability of the SPA Water and Nutrition Retainer to decompose into harmless substances plays a crucial role in maintaining soil health and preventing any negative impact on the ecosystem.

By decomposing into essential elements found in nature, SAPs seamlessly integrate into the existing nutrient cycles, supporting the overall balance of the soil ecosystem.

“This eco-friendly feature aligns with the principles of sustainable agriculture and contributes to the promotion of environmentally conscious farming practices,” he says.

In addition to their non-toxic nature, SAPs offer an extended lifespan, further enhancing their cost-effectiveness.

With a longevity of at least two years, they provide long-term benefits to farmers.

Furthermore, the degradation rate of SAPs, estimated to be around 30 percent annually, signifies their ability to gradually integrate with the soil environment without causing any rapid or disruptive changes.

This controlled degradation allows for sustained water and nutrient retention capabilities, benefiting the growth and development of plants over an extended period.

The gradual breakdown of SAPs also aligns with the natural nutrient cycling processes within the soil, contributing to the overall ecological balance.

Application techniques

When it comes to applying Super Absorbent Polymers (SAPs) to perennial plants, a specific process can be followed to maximise their effectiveness in water retention and plant growth.

To begin, gather 1kg of SAP and mix it with 200 litres of water. Stir this mixture for approximately 30 minutes to allow the SAP particles to absorb the water and form a gel-like consistency.

Once the gel has formed, the next step is to incorporate it into the soil in the planting hole. Take one litre of the SAP gel and thoroughly mix it with the soil in the designated planting hole.

This ensures that the SAP is evenly distributed within the soil, promoting uniform water absorption and retention throughout the root zone.

It is important to note that if there is no rainfall expected, it is advisable to irrigate the planting hole before introducing the seedling.

This pre-irrigation step helps to saturate the soil and ensures that the SAP gel has optimal access to water.

Seed coating and root dipping

To further optimise the germination process, farmers can employ the technique of seed coating using SAPs.

By incorporating SAPs into the seed coating, farmers can enhance the resilience of seeds and promote successful germination even under challenging environmental conditions.

To begin the seed coating process, farmers should mix 5g of SAP per litre of water. This concentration ensures an effective coating that can provide the desired benefits to the seeds. The SAP-water mixture acts as a protective layer around the seeds, offering a range of advantages during germination and early growth stages.

Once the SAP-water mixture is prepared, seeds are immersed in the solution for approximately 10 minutes.

During this period, the SAPs absorb the water and form a gel-like coating around the seeds.

“Seed coating serves as the primary line of defense against a range of external climatic and pathogenic challenges, while also enabling seeds to adapt their metabolism in unfavourable environmental conditions,” explains Birungi.

After the coating process, it is recommended to expose the coated seeds to open air for a brief period. This allows the gel coating to dry and form a protective barrier around the seeds.

The drying process also helps the seeds adapt their metabolic processes to unfavorable environmental conditions, contributing to their overall vigour and resilience.

In addition to seed coating, SAPs can also be utilised for root dipping.

By mixing 5g of SAP per litre of water, farmers can create a concentrated solution for dipping the young plants’ roots before planting.

Root dipping allows the SAPs to adhere to the root surfaces, providing a direct source of moisture and nutrients to the plants during the critical early stages of growth.

Dry application

In addition to their application in perennial plants, SAPs can also be effectively utilised in dry application methods for field crops such as maize and beans.

To apply SAPs using the dry method, the recommended rate is 4-5kg per acre.

Broadcasting is the preferred technique for distributing SAPs across the field. During broadcasting, it is beneficial to add fine soil to the SAPs.

This helps in facilitating the even distribution of SAP particles and also serves to reduce costs associated with SAP usage.

Before proceeding with the application, it is crucial to prepare the soil adequately. Tilling the soil to a depth of 4-8 inches is recommended to ensure proper incorporation of SAPs and to create an optimal environment for plant growth.

This process improves soil structure and allows the SAP particles to integrate with the soil matrix effectively.

Alternatively, for crops such as maize, SAPs can be mixed with soil directly in the planting hole.

This can be accomplished by using a water bottle top as a tool to dispense the SAPs and soil mixture into each hole.

By placing the SAPs directly in the planting hole, the contact between the SAPs and the plant roots is maximised, enhancing water absorption and nutrient availability during the early growth stages.

The dry application method offers flexibility and ease of use for farmers, particularly in larger farming operations.

