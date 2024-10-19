Take care of plants

Some plants need a specific environment to thrive, temperature levels, humidity, soil pH levels – these are the factors that play an important role in plant growth and development.

Plants often need special care to grow in high humidity. Extreme fluctuations in temperature can be detrimental to plant growth. Therefore, one should know which plants to grow in which season.

The onset of the rainy season is the best time for vegetable plants. The rainy season is good for plants and also for small insects and fungi that eat them. Now we have a clear idea of this situation.

Prolonged contact with moisture increases the risk of fungal and insect attacks. Aphids, mildew, snails, and slugs are very common during the rainy season.

Proper drainage is an important element for every plant. On rainy days, closed or reduced hard soil can create a hell of a situation for your plant. In the rainy season, water logging is a frequent problem and restricts plant growth.

When the problem is severe, the roots do not have enough oxygen to breathe and they may eventually die. So, before the rains start, prepare your planting vegetables with good drainage.

Some of the steps you can take to allow for good drainage are the use of a mix of grow bags, coco peat, or other potting mixes that do not hold water.

Care of soil is always important for any plant lover and this is important in the rainy season. The soil should be prepared before the first rains of the season.

The first rains accelerate the growth of plants. Pruning, trimming and removing dead branches before the first rains help the plant to grow in the right direction. Mulching before the rains will help retain soil nutrients.

Soil erosion is common during the rainy season. The top layers of fertile soil are washed away by the rains.