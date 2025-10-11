Teacher committed to practical farming lessons

Francis Ssematimba believes school children should not be trained in crop production skills alone. Instead, the head teacher of St Maria Goretti Primary School, Mpugwe, in Nyendo-Mukungwe Division, Masaka City, believes they should also be made to appreciate that farming today goes together with natural environment protection, climate change mitigation, soil fertility sustenance and with good nutrition and food security in mind.

“What we do here is to give practical lessons to the learners by really involving them in crop production and animal husbandry on small spaces,” he says. “Time and again when we harvest the crops we organise a meal which we share as a family and it is mainly this practice that makes the children take great care of the gardens. They know the vegetables, the bananas, and the animals are theirs to eat. So they are keen about their protection and growth.” The foot paths in the school compound are all lined with polythene bags packed with soil into which vegetables like sukuma wiki, spinach, and cabbages are planted.

The flower gardens are also vegetable gardens. The flowers and vegetables in some gardens are intercropped with banana trees, all of which make a really beautiful spectacle to behold. Mr Ssematimba has procured a number of used car tires which he has lain in different places in the school compound and filled with soil to turn them into small gardens for growing crops. When Seeds of Gold visited the school, he and the area agricultural services extension officer, Robert Jagwe, were teaching the children how to apply livestock manure into the improvised tiny gardens before planting beans.

There is a school garden where pupils further learn different farming skills using hand hoes and other simple tools. “During routine cleaning of our school compound the pupils collect all the tree leaves that drop on the ground and put them into the school garden and all the other small spaces where we grow crops,” Ssematimba explains. “This is to demonstrate to them that tree leaves can be used as mulch in the gardens to mitigate weed growth, soil moisture loss and soil erosion. They are also made to understand that with time the leaves decompose and turn into organic manure which sustains soil fertility and keeps the gardens productive.”

The day school currently has a pupil population of 689 learners and each one of the children is asked to pick empty plastic bottles irresponsibly littered in their different home areas and to take them to the school where the teachers teach them to reuse them or bundle them up for passing on to plastic waste collecting companies. The beautiful and strong school gate at St Maria Goretti Primary School is made out of empty plastic bottles. Some chairs are made of plastic bottles. They are also used as soil barriers around vegetable gardens while some are used in the school garden as gadgets for drip irrigation.

Most of the teaching aids are made out of waste plastic material that the children bring to the school. For example the teachers and pupils have made plastic papaws, pumpkins and other objects to demonstrate to the pupils during reading and language lessons. The school is fortunate to have five rainwater harvesting tanks each with capacity to store twenty litres of water which are a donation from Uganda Land Care Network through Masaka District Land Care Chapter.

“Since we have our own water, irrigation of our crops is not a problem,” Ssematimba says.

He longs for the time when the school will have a poultry keeping project and perhaps a Friesian cow or two for the children to be taught livestock husbandry practices. At the moment the school has some six pigs which produce the manure that is used to sustain soil fertility in the numerous crop and flower gardens of the school. The children learn how to look after pigs and how to use their droppings as manure in the gardens. “As a school we advocate agro-ecology which is a form of farming that combines crop production and tree growing,” he says. “The trees provide shade and in many cases their dropped leaves cover the soil and later turn into manure on decomposition. This is the reason we have a tree nursery bed so that we can donate tree seedlings to all those that want to plant trees. Our children quite often take the seedlings to their parents to plant. It is impossible that we should be advocating agro-ecology and natural environment restoration without promoting tree planting.”

St Goretti Primary School is a UPE school and most of the children come from smallholder farming households. The children are all encouraged to share with their parents all the farming skills that they get at the school. “I expect every child to have at least a small vegetable garden at their homes,” says Ssematimba. “We give them the seeds to plant in their gardens at home. It can be another source of income for them if they choose to sell the vegetables but it is also important to improve their diet by eating the vegetables.

Reverend Father Michael Kamulegeya, Masaka Diocesan Education Secretary, describes Ssematimba as a man much devoted to his teaching profession. “He is proud of his job and he always wants his fellow teachers to develop. His devotion to natural environment protection and climate change mitigation is remarkable.

He has actually won quite a number of awards which involved international travel due to his strong commitment to natural environment protection. He is an exemplary teacher. As a diocese, we are really proud of him.”

The Pokino of Buddu (traditional ruler of Masaka Region under Buganda Kingdom) Jude Muleke has also described Ssematimba as a teacher that should be emulated by all other teachers. “He should be appointed an instructor and trainer of all other teachers. He makes the children love farming and environment protection. He is a champion of Climate Change mitigation. You can see in him, a true teacher and a man who really loves his pupils.”



