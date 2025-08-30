Teso farmers make steady strides in revitalisation of indigenous seed bank

In the village of Damasiko, Oculoi sub-county, Soroti District, lives a group of farmers who have dedicated their energy to revolutionise the use of indigenous seeds as a precursor to minimise the cost involved in the seasonal purchases of hybrid seeds. Here at Damasiko Community Seed Bank, 18 kilometres northwest of Soroti City, the farmers under their cooperative society, have from scratch been able to leverage some indigenous seed species from getting extinct, using the ancient propagation knowledge.

Among the cooperators here, one is able to come across most of the ancient seeds known to the cultural setup of the Iteso under the greater Ateker cluster. The ancient varieties of maize seed, groundnut seed, potatoes, pumpkins, legumes, sorghum, millet, and beans, among others, are evidently available for a small fee.

This breakthrough is one that has been echoed by the locals as a big feat and a possible return to the African seed bank system, especially in the wake of competition from the multi-international seed companies, which have in the last three decades, interfered with the African farming systems, through sale of hybrid seeds and, in some cases, trying to introduce the genetically modified organisms (GMO) into traditional agronomical systems.

Mr James Esuju, the chairperson of Damasiko Indigenous Community Seed Bank, said what they have managed to achieve today, at the start sounded much of a far-fetched dream. Mr Esuju said when the campaign to have the indigenous seeds revitalised among farmers, they thought it wouldn’t turn out to bear fruit.

“With the knowledge imparted in us by the various partners in this drive, we moved around collecting the ancient seeds, and making the advocacy known among the farmers. Today, we are proud to have been able to propagate the traditional seeds that we now have in plenty,” he told farmers from Apac, Iganga, Gulu, Serere, Kalaki and Soroti districts during the farmer managed seed system caravan engagement last week.

The indigenous seeds, Mr Esuju said, can be replanted over years unlike some products supplied by multi-international seed companies with a bias in hybrid and genetically modified organisms. Mr Esuju said they owe all that they have managed to rediscover as far as the indigenous seeds are concerned to Oxfam, Pelum Uganda, East and Southern Africa Small scale farmer’s forum (ESAFF-Uganda), National Agricultural Research Organisation (Naro), Community Integrated Development Initiative (CIDI), and NORAD under the ‘rooted diversity partnership for food security and livelihoods.’

Testimony

Ms Phebe Ageo, a cooperator at the seed bank, told Seeds of Gold that, for the last seven years now, she has not purchased seeds, including legumes, grains and tubers for cultivation from seed shops. “After harvest, I keep some of the indigenous seeds aside for purposes of being replanted the next planting season,” she said, adding that being a member of a cooperative whose dream is to see everyone proposer, has helped them to freely share knowledge about the benefit of traditional African seed systems. “(Agriculture) being an economic enterprise with a lot of financial demands, it is illogical to buy seed at Shs60,000 per kilogramme, yet one can only sell what they have harvested for at most Shs1,000 per kilogramme.

As cooperators through Oxfam and other partners, we have managed to put aside the culture of buying seeds every season,” she explained. Because the cost in the field production has decreased, Ageo has been able to turn around the fortunes of her home.“I am able to educate my children, enjoy a balanced diet , and I have been able to have decent accommodation.” Ms Sofia Anna Asingo, the project officer and advocacy at CIDI, said the success that the farmers have registered is a journey that they have patiently towed with the mission and desire to relieve the farmers from the exploitative nature of the multi-international players involved in the multiplication and sale of seeds, which often comes in hybrid form.

Replicating achievement

She added that the beauty about the indigenous seed is that they do not need to be sprayed like it is for the hybrid seeds, which is both healthy to the consumers and for the soils. Asingo said they are replicating this achievement across Teso Sub-region through farmer exchange visits, and that the testimonies out of these farmer visits are so energising.

Ms Anna Ruyondo Kabuhukya, the seeds rights coordinator at Oxfam Uganda, said the farmer caravan is a learning journey through communities, fields and stories amplifying the voice of the farmer, through honouring traditional knowledge and advocating for seed sovereignty. She said they have observed the success of farmer-led seed systems, community based seed banks and the resilience of these farmers in the face of climate change.

“At the time when the climate change, land degradation and market pressures threaten agriculture diversity, farmers should be reminded that the future of food lies not just in the laboratories, but in the hands of farmers who have the indigenous knowledge and are steward of seed, soil and sustenance,” she said, adding that the Rooted in Diversity project focuses on the development and conservation of local seed varieties, to provide more nutritious food through collaboration with farmers but also address food insecurity.

“Our call goes to all stakeholders from government agencies, donors, to private sector, consumers and citizens to support this grassroots –driven approach. This can be done through recognising, investing in and protecting farmer-managed food systems through enabling legislation, public investment and integration into national agricultural strategies,” Ms Kabuhukya said. Mr Samuel Ereu, senior technician at Naro, said they pick indigenous seeds from farmers and have the them improved to suit the climate and make them resistant to pests and diseases. He said the belief among the public that Naro supplies GMO varieties to farmers is not true, adding that there is no policy yet within the country that allows the cultivation of GMO products.





Appeal.

