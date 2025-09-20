The homegrown ‘Super Goat’ set to revolutionise farming

For years, Ugandan farmers have chased a costly dream: to breed the perfect goat. Driven by the rising demand for meat and milk, they've spent fortunes importing exotic breeds from as far as Southern Africa, the UK, and Switzerland.

The hope was simple: cross-breed these foreign animals with local goats and watch productivity soar. But as countless farmers have learned the hard way, this expensive gamble rarely pays off.

The reality, according to experts at the National Agricultural Research Organisation (Naro) and the National Animal Genetic Resources Centre and Data Bank (NAGRC&DB), is that these high-maintenance cross-breeds are ill-suited for the typical Ugandan farm. They require a level of great care and feeding that most smallholder farmers simply cannot afford.

For commercial farmers, the exorbitant costs of managing these breeds eat away at any potential profits, making the entire venture unsustainable.

In fact, ground-breaking analysis by NAGRC&DB scientists revealed a humbling truth: the financial benefits of cross-breeding are often no better than what farmers can achieve by simply breeding their indigenous goats.

This stark reality has paved the way for a revolutionary new approach, one that looks inward rather than outward for solutions. At the Kasolwe Stock Farm in Kamuli District, a team of NAGRC&DB scientists, working closely with local breeders, has developed a game-changing new breed: the Kasolwe Brown Goat.

The journey to create this breed has been one of patience and precision. For years, scientists at the Kasolwe Animal Genetic Resource Centre have been meticulously selecting and breeding Uganda’s indigenous goats, focusing on traits that matter most to local farmers.

The result is a foundation stock of over 500 goats that are tough, fertile, and perfectly adapted to the Ugandan environment.

A breed Built for Ugandan reality

What makes the Kasolwe Brown a "super breed"? It's a combination of traits that make it uniquely resilient and profitable: Rapid multiplication: With excellent twinning rates and a quick growth rate of up to 127g per day, this breed helps farmers grow their herds faster than ever before.

Built-in disease resistance: The Kasolwe Brown is highly resilient to common, devastating goat diseases like Haemonchosis and Heart Water, drastically cutting down on veterinary costs for farmers.

Adaptability: It thrives in challenging environments and remains highly prolific, a crucial trait for smallholder farmers in Uganda and across Sub-Saharan Africa.

This exceptional animal is not a product of foreign genes but of careful scientific work on Uganda’s own livestock. Its unique characteristics are a testament to this focused effort: A distinctive, shiny dark brown coat that helps resist parasites; Sturdy limbs for navigating rough terrain.

Large udders that can easily sustain twins and triplets without extra supplementation; Strong, healthy adults with adult females reaching up to 65kg and males up to 75kg.

Hope for Uganda's Livestock Sector

NAGRC&DB’s own comparative analysis has shown the Kasolwe Brown outperforms other popular breeds in Uganda, including the Savannah, Boer, Mubende, and Kalahari, on key productivity measures. This is not just another breed; it is a potential national flagship, poised to transform the country’s goat farming industry.

The promise is immense. With the Kasolwe Brown, Uganda could develop a competitive edge in regional and international markets, becoming a leading supplier of a unique, resilient, and highly prolific goat. This vision is backed by cutting-edge science.

In a partnership with Makerere University and the University of Edinburgh's Roslin Institute, NAGRC&DB is using advanced genetic sequencing to identify and protect the genes that give the Kasolwe Brown its remarkable resilience, ensuring these vital traits are not lost to unguided crossbreeding with foreign animals.

Mr Daniel Epinyu, the manager of Kasolwe Stock Farm, said the next step is to multiply the breed and make it available to the wider farming community. This will be done through a new initiative, the Kasolwe Goat Breed Society, which aims to distribute the goats across Uganda, strengthening food security and improving livelihoods for thousands of rural households.

Farmers heap praises

The true measure of success lies with the farmers themselves. Testimonies from those who have raised the Kasolwe Brown are nothing short of glowing. “These goats are hardy, require minimal supplements, and yet grow faster than any other breed I’ve kept,” says Mr Tefula, a farmer from Kamuli.

“The high twinning ability has rapidly increased my herd size, something I had never experienced before,” adds Ms Kamaali of Buyende District. Mutiibwa, another farmer, notes: “Their tolerance to local parasites and diseases has significantly reduced my veterinary costs and made goat farming much more profitable.”

These powerful endorsements confirm a critical turning point for Uganda’s government. By investing in indigenous livestock, it is transforming a national resource into a commercial opportunity, reducing the need for expensive imports and positioning Uganda as a leader in sustainable livestock development.

Dr Ssengoye Gordon, NAGRC's Technical Manager of Production, confidently calls the Kasolwe Brown a "game-changer for Uganda's livestock industry." Dr. Katali Benda, head of the goat breeding program, adds that this is just the beginning, with more locally developed breeds in the pipeline.

The immense value of the Kasolwe Brown is already clear. The farm has had to hire armed guards to protect the breeding stock from theft, a testament to the high demand and potential of the breed.

Community members in Kamuli are filled with pride, believing this innovative goat will put their district and the entire Busoga sub-region on the map as a national hub for goat breeding.

With strong farmer adoption, private sector support, and continued scientific innovation, the Kasolwe Brown goat has the promise to transform not only household incomes but the entire national livestock economy, making Uganda a major player in the regional and global market for goat genetic resources.